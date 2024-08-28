Gent vs Partizan Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th August 2024

Gent will welcome Partizan to Planet Group Arena in the UEFA Conference League on Wednesday. The hosts are hoping to finish the job at home following a successful trip to Belgrade.

Gent vs Partizan Preview

Gent snatched a 1-0 win in the first leg of the playoff round thanks to a 16th-minute effort from midfielder Omri Gandelman. The Belgians, however, toiled across the remainder of the meeting to keep their lead intact until the final whistle. Besides their impressive form, the hosts will enjoy home support in their push to the group phase.

De Buffalo's made it to the knockout round in the previous edition before falling to Maccabi Haifa. They are in their fourth participation since the competition was inaugurated in 2021-22, with a quarterfinal spot in 2022-23 their best record so far. Gent have won their last two home matches in all competitions.

Partizan, although they lost at home in the first leg, proved competitive both defensively and offensively. They were able to limit the setback to a lone goal and created multiple scoring chances that kept Gent on the defensive for much of the game. If they could replicate that performance, the hosts could face some trouble.

Parni valjak have dropped gradually in their European campaigns this term. They kicked off with the Champions League where they suffered a 9-2 bashing at the hands of Dynamo Kyiv, prompting their demotion to the Europa League. Lugano knocked them out 3-2, sending them to the Conference League.

Gent vs Partizan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met three times, with Gent winning twice while the other game ended in a stalemate.

Gent have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Gent have played 113 UEFA matches, winning 41, drawing 25 and losing 47 while Partizan boast 311 matches (W120, D69, L122).

Partizan have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Gent have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Partizan have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Gent – W-W-W-L-D, Partizan – L-D-D-L-W.

Gent vs Partizan Prediction

Gent are upbeat about sealing the tie on aggregate but are cautious as well in order to avoid any surprises.

Partizan have more experience in European competitions than Gent and could exploit that advantage against the hosts.

Gent are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 Partizan

Gent vs Partizan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Gent to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gent to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Partizan to score - Yes

