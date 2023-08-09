Gent vs Pogon Szczecin Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9, 2023 

Gent host Pogon Szczecin at the Ghelamco Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Wednesday (August 9).

The Belgian side are looking to make their third consecutive appearance in the competition. They are feeling confident of their chances following a dominant win in the last round. Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side wiped the floor with Slovakian side MSK Zilina in a thumping 10-3 aggregate win, scoring five goals in each leg.

At home, Gent won 5-1, with Zilina reduced to ten men after Dominik Javorcek was sent off midway through the second half. The Buffalos came back to haunt Zilina in the return with a 5-2 win to storm into the next round.

Interspersed between their big European results were a pair of wins in the league as Gent began their 2023-24 Belgian Pro League campaign with back-to-back wins. They're one of only three sides with a 100% win record in the competition after two rounds of games.

Speaking of big wins, Pogon, too, enjoyed a goalfest against Linfield in the last round of the European qualifiers. The Polish outfit won the first leg 5-2 away before sealing a narrow 3-2 win in the return, completing a stunning 8-4 aggregate win.

Like Gent, the Dockers, too, are off to a flyer in the Polish top flight, winning their opening two games to collect six points from a possible six.

Gent vs Pogon Szczecin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first clash between the two teams.

Both teams have won their last four games across competitions.

Gent's Hugo Cuypers has struck a brace in their last two European qualifiers.

Pogon have won one of their last six away games in European qualifiers.

Gent are unbeaten in five home games in European qualifiers.

Gent have reached the group stage of the Europa Conference League in their last two appearances.

Gent vs Pogon Szczecin Prediction

Both teams have demonstrated frightening attacking potential in Europe this season, combining to score 18 goals in four qualifiers this season. So expect plenty of goalmouth action, with the home side to prevail narrowly, for having more experience in these games.

Prediction: Gent 3-2 Pogon

Gent vs Pogon Szczecin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes