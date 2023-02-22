Gent vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2023

Gent will host Qarabag at the Ghelamco Arena on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie.

The home side have struggled for form in the Jupiler Pro League this season but remain hopeful of a deep European run. They were beaten 1-0 in the first leg of the continental showpiece last week and will hope they can turn the tie around when they face off in the return leg this Thursday.

Gent picked up a 2-0 win over Oud-Heverlee Leuven in their league game last Sunday and will be looking to build on that when they play this week.

Qarabag, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong season and are well on course to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Conference League. They picked up a slender victory in the reverse fixture last week, with Leandro Andrade scoring the sole goal of the game in the second half after Ramil Sheydaev had previously squandered a penalty kick.

Gent vs Qarabag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Qarabag and Gent.

The visitors have had five competitive games against Belgian opponents, winning three of those games and losing the other two.

Only three of Gent's eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Qarabag are the only side in the Azerbaijani top flight yet to taste defeat on the road in the league this season.

The Buffalos have conceded 13 goals on home turf this season. Only the top three teams in the Belgian top flight have conceded fewer.

The Horsemen have the best offensive record in the Azerbaijan Premier League this season with a goal tally of 57.

Gent vs Qarabag Prediction

Gent's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will aim to secure back-to-back victories this week. They have lost just one of their last 10 home games across all competitions and will be looking forward to this one.

Qarabag are on a run of back-to-back wins and are undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the home side come out on top this week.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 Qarabag

Gent vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

