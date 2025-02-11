Gent vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

Gent will welcome Real Betis to Ghelamco Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League knockout round playoffs on Thursday. Both teams registered three wins in the league phase of the competition and Betis had 10 points to their name, one more than their Belgian opponents.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2025, though four of the five games have ended in draws. They played Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League last week and were held to a 3-3 away draw. Hugo Gambor scored the equalizer in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help his side take home a hard-earned point from that match.

The visitors have seen a drop in form, with just one win in their last six games. They saw their unbeaten streak ended after two games on Saturday as they fell to a 3-2 away loss to Celta Vigo in La Liga. They had a great start to the match as Antony and Diego Llorente scored in the first half to give them a comfortable two-goal lead.

Celta came back strong in the second half and leveled the scoring twice between the 63rd and 65th minutes. Williot Swedberg scored the match-winner in the 87th minute.

Gent vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have squared off against Spanish teams six times, recording one win. Betis, meanwhile, have a win and a loss in their two meetings against Anderlecht, their only Belgian opponents in a competitive match.

Gent had a 100% home record in the league phase of the Conference League, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

Real Betis have won two games in 2025, with both wins registered away from home.

The visitors lost two of their three away games in the league phase of the competition.

Gent vs Real Betis Prediction

De Buffalo's have drawn four of their last five games, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. Including qualifying rounds, they have suffered just two losses at home in the Conference League thus far. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last four home games, scoring one goal apiece.

Max Dean is a key absentee after suffering an ACL injury in December. Andri Gudjohnsen, who scored last week, is expected to lead the lineup here.

Los Verdiblancos concluded the league phase of the competition with two 1-0 wins and will look to build on that form. They have seen conclusive results in their last 11 away games, suffering six defeats. They have conceded 13 goals in their last five games and will look to improve upon that record.

Manuel Pellegrini will be without the services of Aitor Ruibal, who will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Héctor Bellerín, Pablo Fornals, and William Carvalho will miss the match with injuries while Cédric Bakambu is a doubt.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring record in the Conference League, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Gent 1-1 Real Betis

Gent vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

