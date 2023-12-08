Gent vs RWDM Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Gent and RWDM will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 17 fixture on Saturday (December 9th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over St. Truiden in a Belgian Cup round-of-16 tie on Wednesday. Hugo Cuypers scored the match-winner in the 38th minute to help his side through to the next round.

RWDM, meanwhile, also triumphed over Kortrijk by the same scoreline in the Cup. Jeff Rene-Adelaide was the match-winner with his 84th-minute strike.

They will now turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them play out a goalless draw at home to Charleroi. Gent's last game came in a 2-2 draw away to Genk.

The draw left the Buffaloes in third spot with 29 points to show for their efforts in 16 games. RWDM are 11th having garnered 18 points from 16 games.

Gent vs RWDM Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second clash between the two sides. The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Gent's victory over St. Truiden ended a run of nine consecutive games in all competitions to witness goals at both ends.

Seven of RWDM's eight away league games this season have seen both sides score, with six games in this run producing three goals or more.

Gent are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning seven and drawing three.

Gent's last six games in all competitions have produced at least 10 corner kicks.

Gent vs RWDM Prediction

Gent scored a dramatic last-gasp equalizer to snatch a point against Genk last time out. They followed it up with a narrow win in the cup to extend their unbeaten streak across competitions to 10 games. Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side remain nine points behind league leaders Royal Union and will be keen not to drop points in a game they are expected to win.

RWDM are competing in the top-flight for the first time in their history and have performed reasonably above expectations.

However, the difference in quality between the two sides could be evidenced and we are backing the home side to claim a multigoal victory.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 RWDM

Gent vs RWDM Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks