Gent vs Sint-Truidense prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2023-24 

Gent host Sint-Truidense at the Ghelamco Arena on Saturday (May 25) in the final round of the Jupiler Pro League. The hosts have enjoyed a strong run of results in the Conference League playoffs ahead of the playoff final, where they face Genk or Cercle Brugge.

They beat Standard Liege 4-1 in their last game, with Matias Fernandez scoring a brace before veteran striker Laurent Depoitre came off the bench to score a double and wrap up the points for the Buffalos.

Sint-Truidense, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season. They drew 1-1 with OH Leuven in their last game, with Fatih Kaya opening the scoring midway through the second half before Leuven bagged a swift equaliser.

Gent vs Sint-Truidense Head-to-Head

There have been 90 meetings between Gent and Sint-Truidense, who trail 43-27. The two sides last faced off in a league clash last month, which Gent won 2-0.

Gent Form Guide in Jupiler Pro League: W-L-W-W-W

Sint-Truidense Form Guide in Jupiler Pro League: D-W-D-D-L

Gent vs Sint-Truidense Team News

Gent

Franck Surdez is out with a hamstring injury. Paul Nardi, meanwhile, has returned to fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Injured: Franck Surdez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sint-Truidense

Ryoya Ogawa and Jan Steuckers are injured and are expected to sit out.

Injured: Ryoya Ogawa, Jan Steuckers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gent vs Sint-Truidense Predicted XIs

Gent (3-5-2): Davy Roef; Matisse Samoise, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Stefan Mitrovic; Nurio Fortuna, Omri Gandelman, Sven Kums, Pieter Gerkens, Andrew Hjulsager; Matias Fernandez, Tarik Tissoudali

Sint-Truidense (3-4-2-1): Zion Suzuki; Rein van Helden, Matte Smets, Bruno Godeau; Frederic Ananou, Mathias Delorge-Knieper, Joel Chima Fujita, Eric Bocat; Rihito Yamamoto, Ryotaro Ito; Shinji Okazaki

Gent vs Sint-Truidense Prediction

Gent have won five of their last six games and eight of their last 10. They have won all but one of their last five home games.

Sint-Truidense, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten streak but have won just one of their last seven outings. They have won just once on the road all year and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 Sint-Truidense