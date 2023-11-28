Gent vs Zorya Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Gent and Zorya Luhansk will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Royal Union at the same venue in the Jupiler League. They went ahead through Julien De Sart's first-half injury-time penalty but Cameron Peurtas leveled the game 10 minutes into the second half.

Zorya, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat 'away' to Maccabi Tel Aviv in a rescheduled Conference League game. Eran Zahavi broke the deadlock in first-half injury time, while Dor Peretz added a brace after the break. Eduardo Guerrero and Igor Gorbach scored two late goals to prompt a frantic finish to the game but the Ukrainians ultimately failed to complete the comeback.

Gent's last game on the continent came in a 3-2 away victory over Breidablik three weeks ago.

The victory left them at the summit of Group B with 10 points to show for their efforts in four games. Zorya are third with four points from as many games.

Gent vs Zorya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in September.

Zorya's last five games across all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Gent's last six competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

The halftime result was replicated at fulltime in 14 of Zorya's last 15 competitive games.

Gent are unbeaten across their last nine home games in UEFA competitions, with six of their seven victories in this sequence coming with at least a two-goal margin.

Gent vs Zorya Prediction

Gent have made it to the knockout rounds of each of the two Conference League seasons so far and the Buffaloes are well-positioned to qualify for the third successive season. Hein Vanhaezerbrouck's side need a win here to preserve their one-point advantage over second-placed Tel Aviv ahead of their crunch clash in Serbia next month.

Zorya started their campaign impressively with four points from their opening two games. However, things have unraveled since then and they are on the cusp of elimination barring an unlikely sequence of results.

Gent are the heavy favorites in this game and we are backing the Belgians to cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 Zorya

Gent vs Zorya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Gent/Gent