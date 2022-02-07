Georgina Rodriguez gifts Cristiano Ronaldo new car worth over $100,000 for 37th birthday

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his 37th birthday quite well having been gifted a new car by girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez worth over $100,000.

Ronaldo isn't having the best of periods at United having made a shock exit from the FA Cup last Friday against Middlesbrough. But he was, at least, able to celebrate his birthday and has a new car to show off.

A post by Rodriguez on her Instagram account shows the footballer in the driver's seat in a joyous mood alongside his partner. Rodriguez is pregnant with twins, which will be the footballer's fifth and sixth as his family continues to grow.

The 4x4 is another addition to the family and choice of transport. But the vehicle, which goes up to 420 horsepower, won't be able to fit the entire family once the twins arrive.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans will be hoping the striker is in the driving seat when it comes to tackling the rest of the season.

Their exit from the FA Cup means the Portuguese is staring at the possibility of coming out of the season with no trophy.

Ronaldo's form to improve at Manchester United

It is fair to say Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had the best of times during his second spell at Manchester United.

The 37-year-old rejoined the club last summer from Juventus for £12.7 million. He began the season in fine form, often saving the club in the Champions League and proving doubters wrong.

However, in recent times his form has alarmingly dropped with just one non-penalty goal in three months. He will need to be back to his best if United are going to get anything out of this season.

The Portuguese has scored 14 goals and made three assists in 25 matches in all competitions so far this season.

His future at the club will be in question come the end of the season as well. A new incoming manager will reportedly be ready to target new forwards as the club begin a new era.

Whether he is a significant part of the new age at Old Trafford remains to be seen as his contract runs until 2023. Though there have been rumours of the club wanting the player to complete his coaching badges at Carrington.

Ronaldo has already shown his attributes as a manager. He spent a memorable period of Portugal's Euro 2016 final victory against France on the sidelines, still ushering his team on despite injury.

One thing is for sure, the Portugal captain will certainly need to steer United out of their current slump.

