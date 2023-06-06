Georgina Rodriguez makes huge style statement in mini dress and metallic purple boots as she celebrates kids’ birthday with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez wore a stylish outfit to celebrate her two twins' birthdays.

Mateo and Eva Maria celebrated their sixth birthday on Monday (June 6). Georgina Rodriguez uploaded snaps of the event on her Instagram and donned a short cream mini dress with metallic purple boots.

Other pictures in the collection included a family photo in front of two cakes and a picture of herself alongside her friends and Eva Maria. There were also snaps of Ronaldo and herself helping their twins blow out the cakes. The final photo was of the lavish jewelry she wore on her hand and wrist.

Georgina Rodriguez, 29, is extremely fond of fashion and this was on display during the second season of her 'Soy Georgina' Netflix series. In one episode she has her friends over as they look at her collection of fashion items.

However, Rodriguez urges them to handle one of her handbags with care as it sits in a plastic wrapping. She tells them:

"Don't touch this with your hand."

The Spanish model then goes on to detail which brands she adores:

"I like Hermes, Gucci, Prada. So feminine. I love Louis Vuitton, Inditex, but also Decathlon. I love Nike, Mayoral, all brands. I like to combine. I love tracksuit jewelry. Some don't want to understand, but they will."

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo most likely celebrated Mateo and Eva Maria's birthdays in Saudi Arabia. The duo and the rest of their family are residing there following the iconic forward's move to Al Nassr in January.

They have embraced Middle Eastern culture with Georgina Rodriguez often uploading snaps of the family in Riyadh. She and Ronaldo are also seen dining out at luxurious restaurants as they enjoy their first year in Saudi.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on life in Saudi Arabia following his and Georgina Rodriguez's move in January

Cristiano Ronaldo has embraced Saudi culture.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Europe for the first time in his career in January when he decided to head to Al Nassr. The Portuguese icon became the biggest name in history to join the Saudi Pro League.

The 38-year-old has started life well in the Middle East, scoring 14 goals in 19 games across competitions. However, he was unable to guide Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title as they missed out to Al Ittihad.

Despite this, Ronaldo has made it clear that he, Georgina Rodriguez, and their kids are enjoying their time in Saudi. He told Arab News that he mostly enjoyed visiting Boulevard World, a theme park for families:

“The most beautiful experiences I’ve had here were when I was in Boulevard World. It was something I really enjoyed. I took all my family there. So far it has been a very good experience."

Cristiano Ronaldo continued by insisting that the family were adapting well to Saudi:

“The family are happy, the schools are very good, and things that the country is building for the future."

This hasn't stopped reports circulating over the Portuguese's future with claims that he ideally wants to return to Europe. However, he might feel more at home in the coming days when his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema joins Al Ittihad. The Frenchman is set to sign a three-year deal with the Saudi champions.

