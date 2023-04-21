“Don’t touch this with your hand” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez obsesses over expensive stuff as she snaps at friends

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is a fashionista, and her love for big clothing brands was on display in the latest season of her Netflix series.

Rodriguez, 29, first met Ronaldo, 38, while working as a shop assistant in a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016. The Spanish model has quickly become one of the most followed influencers in the world amid her relationship with the Portuguese icon.

However, Rodriguez showed her fierce side in an episode of her Netflix series 'Soy Georgina'. She scolded her friends when they tried touching an expensive bag from her collection. The Spaniard wrapped up the bag to protect it before telling them (via Fanatik.ro):

"Don't touch this with your hand."

Georgina went on to list the brands she most adores. She told her friends on season two of her Netflix series:

"I like Hermes, Gucci, Prada. So feminine. I love Louis Vuitton, Inditex, but also Decathlon. I love Nike, Mayoral, all brands. I like to combine. I love tracksuit jewelry. Some don't want to understand, but they will."

The Spanish model has made a name for herself in the marketing world. She has worked as an ambassador for various esteemed brands like Chopard and L'Oreal.

Rodriguez cares a lot about the expensive pieces in her wardrobe and clearly wants them treated with care. She's seen in one episode of her series spending a jaw-dropping €27,500 on fashion when visiting a hotel store in Sardinia.

Georgina Rodriguez recalls meeting 'handsome' Cristiano Ronaldo for first time

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Georgina Rodriguez butterflies when they first met.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's first meeting came in 2016. She worked as a shop assistant in a Madrid Gucci store earning £10 per hour. The Spaniard explained last month how she had trouble looking the Portuguese great in the eyes at first. She said (via the Daily Mail):

"He's such a handsome man. When I saw him, he was so handsome. I felt embarrassed to look at him."

Rodriguez went on to explain how she felt at the time of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. She wasn't meant to be working at the time but was asked to stay on, as an important client was visiting the Gucci store:

'I was finally able to leave the shop to go home three hours later than I should have, and as I was getting ready to leave, Cristiano came in with his eldest son and some friends."

The Spanish influencer added:

"Let's just say it was butterflies in my stomach."

The couple have been together for seven years and recently celebrated the first birthday of their baby daughter Bella. They're yet to get married, but Georgina has said that she already feels married to Ronaldo.

