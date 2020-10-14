Gerard Deulofeu claims Ronaldinho was better than Barcelona captain Leo Messi, says Brazilian is the 'best player ever'

Former Barcelona academy player Gerard Deulofeu claims that Brazilian legend Ronaldinho was a better footballer than the man who is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, Leo Messi.

The Spaniard claims that Ronaldinho, who he revealed to be his favourite player, is the best footballer to have played the game.

Deulofeu added that Barcelona captain is 'an incredible person', but the Udinese star revealed his admiration for Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho.

'It was a wonderful experience' — Deulofeu recalls his experience of meeting Barcelona legend Ronaldinho

Former Watford winger Deulofeu

Speaking on the former AC Milan and Barcelona star Ronaldinho, Deulofeu explained to MARCA;

"For me, Ronaldinho is the best player ever. I met him. I went to watch a game at the Camp Nou and he was sitting next to me. It was a wonderful experience."

Ronaldinho is widely regarded as one of the most skilful players to set foot onto a football pitch, and played with an unmatched amount of imagination and flair. The Selecao legend was at the heart of Barcelona's revival in the 21st century. He arrived at the Nou Camp for €30m and changed the fortunes of the club radically.

4 - In April 2006, Ronaldinho became the first and only player in the 21st Century to score in four consecutive Clasicos in @LaLigaEN (five goals). This run of scoring also included a brace at the Santiago Bernabéu in November 2005. Ovation.#OptaLaLigaseasons pic.twitter.com/eCTn0D1Zry — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 12, 2020

He ended the Blaugrana's staggering 14-year-wait for a UEFA Champions League title and led them to their first pair of LaLiga Santander titles in the 21st century.

Ronaldinho was also an influential player during Leo Messi's youth days, and the Argentine himself showered the Brazilian with immense praise. Speaking on the 40-year-old ex-Barcelona legend, Messi expressed;

"Ronaldinho was responsible for the change in Barca. It was a bad time and the change that came about with his arrival was amazing. In the first year, he didn’t win anything but people fell in love with him. Then the trophies started coming and he made all those people happy. Barca should always be grateful for everything he did."

20+ - Lionel Messi is the only player to score 20+ goals in 12 consecutive @LaLigaEN seasons:



✅23 - 08/09

✅34 - 09/10

✅31 - 10/11

✅50 - 11/12

✅46 - 12/13

✅28 - 13/14

✅43 - 14/15

✅26 - 15/16

✅37 - 16/17

✅34 - 17/18

✅36 - 18/19

✅20 - 19/20



Stellar. pic.twitter.com/WREVUTcgc9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 13, 2020

Ronaldinho was credited for taking Leo Messi under his wing during the latter's breakthrough into the first team. However, the Brazilian was sold to AC Milan, and Pep Guardiola took over the club, leading them to fourteen trophies in four years thereafter.

The World Cup winner was surrounded by controversy after his retirement and, most recently, he was forced to spend over five months in detention in Paraguay after being caught using fake passports. Additionally, Ronaldinho and his brother were fined $90k, which will go towards charity.

