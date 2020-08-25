10 Greatest free-kick takers of all time

Taking direct free-kicks is an artform in itself. It is genuinely one of the most challenging skills to master, but on the other hand, the rewards on offer are most certainly worth it. What makes it all the more interesting is that it has nothing to do with the overall ability of a player.

A great football player isn't necessarily a great free-kick taker. The skillset required to take direct free-kicks — to get the ball to dip over the wall or to send it swerving viciously with the knuckleball technique — is distinctly different from the one that suits open play.

5 - Most direct free-kick goals in the top five European leagues since the start of 2011/12:



33 - LIONEL MESSI 🇦🇷 (9,6% de acierto)

16 - MIRALEM PJANIĆ 🇧🇦 (11,9%)

14 - Hakan Çalhanoğlu 🇹🇷 (9,9%)

14 - Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 (5,4%)

12 - Andrea Pirlo 🇮🇹 (10,3%).



Artillería. pic.twitter.com/WqdHhVPCzp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 2, 2020

While there have been many such artists from dead-ball situations in the past, some players stand out and are synonymous with free-kick techniques and achievements using their unique skill.

Here, we take a look at the ten best free-kick takers of all time based on the number of goals scored from direct free-kicks.

#10 Marcelinho Carioca | Brazil | 59 goals

Marcelinho Carioca (left) is Corinthians' greatest-ever player

Another famed Brazilian on this list, Marcelinho Carioca was a creative midfielder who spent the entirety of his playing career in his homeland. Although he only won three caps for his country, Carioca went on to become one of the greatest-ever players in the Brazilian league.

The 49-year-old remains the most decorated player to have ever represented Corinthians, having amassed more trophies than anyone else in the club's history. Carioca scored a stunning 206 goals for the club in 420 appearances. He was also an incredibly gifted free-kick taker, so much so that he earned the nickname 'Pe-de-Anjo' which roughly translates to 'Angel Foot'. Carioca scored a total of 59 goals from direct free-kicks in his illustrious domestic career.

VOXÊ É MULEKE! Marcelinho Carioca conta detalhes do episódio envolvendo ele e o técnico Vanderlei Luxemburgo. #DesimpedidosnoFOXSports pic.twitter.com/sjmhpUfpNr — FOX Sports Brasil (de 🏠) (@FoxSportsBrasil) October 8, 2016

Arsenal ace David Luiz is just one among the generation of aspiring free-kick specialists inspired by Carioca. Speaking on the Corinthians great, Luiz said;

"I learned a lot watching clips of Juninho Pernambucano and Marcelinho Carioca – how they made the ball move and go in different directions, and how they make ball move quickly up and down."

#9 Rogerio Ceni | Brazil | 59 goals

Ceni is the highest-scoring goalkeeper of all time

One of the most fabled goalkeepers in football history, Rogerio Ceni holds the unique distinction of being the highest-scoring goalkeeper in the sport. The Brazilian legend scored a whopping 131 goals overall in his career, modernising the role of a keeper in the process. He played 1257 matches for Sao Paulo, a club record for appearances.

Many goalkeepers have tried to emulate the Brazilian and failed to reach even a tenth of Ceni's tally — such was the prowess of the Sao Paolo legend. Manchester City keeper Ederson opened up on how he looks up to his compatriot, saying;

"Rogerio Ceni has always been my inspiration. I began to attend [training when he was young] and started playing and after that I moved to the goal and from the moment that I started playing as a goalkeeper, I started following Rogerio Ceni. From that moment onwards, he became my inspiration and idol."

Out of Ceni's 131 goals, a staggering 59 of them came from direct free-kicks, and 71 came from penalties, and one come from open play.

#8 Ronald Koeman | Netherlands | 60 goals

Koeman (left) in action for PSV Eindhoven

Ronald Koeman has come to be known for a lot of things in his famed career. As a player, he carved out his legacy as one of the greatest defenders in the history of the game and was part of Barcelona's 'Dream Team' under Johan Cruyff. As a manager, he is yet to taste success that is even comparable to what he achieved in his playing career.

Nonetheless, the recently-appointed Barcelona manager remains the greatest goalscoring defender in football history, having amassed an incredible 253 career goals. Koeman also had a habit of scoring important goals for his teams, as he scored an all-important winner in a 1-0 win the 1992 UCL final at Wembley to guide Barcelona to their first-ever European Cup/UCL title.

2 - Ronald Koeman scored two goals for the Netherlands against two different opponents: Soviet Union & Germany. Experience. pic.twitter.com/JRQtMehyJy — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) October 13, 2018

He replicated his achievements for all the teams he played for and held the record for most free-kicks scored by a Barcelona player in history until Lionel Messi came along. In total, 60 of Koeman's 253 goals came from direct free-kicks, a record for any defender to have graced the game.

