Gerard Pique asks Barcelona fans to stop abusing Sergio Ramos during El Clasico

Spain v Russia: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique asked the Catalan faithful to stop abusing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos during their El Clasico clash on Sunday.

Real Madrid's woes continued on Sunday as the Los Blancos side heavily lost to Barcelona in a game that ended with a 5-1 scoreline.

Despite Lionel Messi's absence, Barcelona fared incredibly well with Luis Suarez leading the goal-scoring after netting a treble against their longstanding opponents.

Goals from former Liverpool man Phillipe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal capped what was a dominating win at the Camp Nou.

The defeat landed Real boss Julen Lopetegui in hot water and marked the end of his career at the Bernabeu as the LaLiga side sacked him on Monday.

It only took five minutes from the start of the game for Barcelona fans to begin hurling abuse at their opponents.

In the fifth minute of Sunday's El Clasico, a large section of Barcelona fans was heard chanting abuse at Sevilla-born Sergio Ramos following the defender's tussle with Barcelona's Rafinha.

The crowd was heard chanting, "Sergio Ramos, hijo de puta" (Sergio Ramos, son of a *****)

On hearing the chants, cameras captured Barcelona's Pique responding to the fans by waving his hand to make a disapproving gesture towards them in an effort to refrain them from indulging in such an action.

Piqué tells the Barca fans who were cursing Ramos to stop. I love you, @3gerardpique! 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/uQC0MhQME7 — Nadyice (@nadyice_) October 28, 2018

Prior to the game, the Grada de Animació or the active support sector were also heard chanting abuse at the Los Blancos club.

In addition to the rest of the team, Ramos appeared to have taken the defeat hard as fans have noticed him holding back tears in the 83rd minute of the game.

The defeat leaves Real Madrid at 9th place in the La Liga table with 14 points. The future of the Los Blancos side remains up in the air as the club is yet to announce a successor to Lopetegui.