DFL-Supercup 2019: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Bayern Munich - Hits and Flops

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 04 Aug 2019, 11:59 IST

Die Borussen outclass, outpace and outfox Bayern to life the German Supercup

Borussia Dortmund made a huge statement of intent by condemning the mighty Bayern Munich to a 2-0 defeat in the 2019 DFL-Supercup.

A rollicking clash inundated with several nerve-jangling moments at both ends, Paco Alcacer opened the scoring for the hosts by brilliantly slotting past Manuel Neuer from a tight angle after great work from Sancho. Sancho was brilliant throughout the night as the 19-year-old added a second with a brilliant solo effort that put the tie to bed.

Bayern were uncharacteristically sloppy at the back and the attacking vanguard lacked any sense of poise and purpose. They were also constantly found out during the transitional phases.

For all the huff and puff, the Bavarians had no concrete answer to Dortmund's masterclass, which paved a way for their third German Supercup triumph.

Here are the hits and flops from Signal Iduna Park:

Hit: The Der Klassiker!

This Der Klassiker will live long in the memory...

Oh boy, we can finally breathe now. What a game of football! Absolute bonkers from the opening whistle to the last - the Der Klassiker more than just lived up to its billing.

Both sides fought tooth and nail as if their lives were depending on it. Chances were flying in from both ends, but at the same time, some rusty final passes also left the champagne on the ice. That pretty much explains why the first-half ended goalless.

Given the intensity and aggression with which Dortmund and Bayern took each other on, we knew it was only a matter of time before the deadlock was broken, and the former did so just three minutes after the restart through Paco Alcacer.

Advertisement

The visitors weren't cowed down, and almost eked out a response in the immediate aftermath.

There was another crucial opportunity a few minutes later, but Dortmund's resolute backline denied them making the most of it. And then followed the magic of Jadon Sancho, England's hottest young prospect, and the tie was all but over.

What an incredible way to start the season, indeed!

