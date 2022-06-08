Germany 1-1 England: Player Ratings as captain Kane scores his 50th goal for Three Lions, overtaking Sir Bobby Charlton | UEFA Nations League 2022

England and Germany played out an exciting 1-1 draw in their group stage match of the UEFA Nations League at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, June 7.

The hosts came into this game having drawn their opening match 1-1 against Italy. Hansi Flick and his men were keen to put a win on the board as he fielded a strong starting XI.

The visitors, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Hungary, which sent them to the bottom of the group. Gareth Southgate and his men were eager to spark a turnaround starting with this game.

GOAL @goal Germany vs England is always box office 🍿 Germany vs England is always box office 🍿 https://t.co/yUs7r740do

Die Mannschaft started the game on the front foot and looked threatening in attack. Jonas Hofmann seemed to have given them a dream start after breaking through England's defences and scoring. However, the goal was ruled out for offside by the linesman and then by a VAR check.

Kalvin Phillips suffered early heartbreak after he went down a couple of times within the first 15 minutes. He was in visible distress and was replaced by Jude Bellingham. It was an early end to the night for a player who has had such a tough season, battling with injury throughout.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Kalvin Phillips is forced off early after suffering an injury. Kalvin Phillips is forced off early after suffering an injury. https://t.co/9WXFK8ATww

Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller looked to take things into their own hands as they drove forward to put Germany ahead in the game. However, they were met with a resolute English backline. It was led by Declan Rice as he dropped deep to assist Harry Maguire and John Stones.

Mason Mount and Harry Kane led the effort for the visitors in attack, but saw little to no results. Bukayo Saka attempted a shot late in the half which was tipped over the crossbar by Manuel Neuer. He came close shortly after but his curling effort was narrowly wide of the target.

The two sides played a total of eight minutes of first-half stoppage time, owing to a halt in the game following Phillips' injury. However, neither could will themselves onto the scoresheet as Germany and England went into the break tied at 0-0.

Germany came out for the second period as they did for the first, attacking and taking the game to England. They were rewarded for their efforts just five minutes into the restart.

Jonas Hofmann scored from an assist by Joshua Kimmich to put the hosts 1-0 ahead after 50 minutes. Jordan Pickford could have done much better to save the shot as it took a deflection off him and into the net. The goal gave the hosts a major boost as they kept possession for longer and moved the ball from side to side swiftly.

Both managers made changes to their sides as they brought in fresh legs in a bid to further their efforts. All of the changes made in the second half were attacking changes, with the players subbed on doing well to make the game exciting.

There was late drama after Nico Schlotterbeck clipped Harry Kane in the box. The referee did not award the penalty initially, but duly reversed his decision after reviewing the move on the monitor upon VAR's advice. The England captain stepped up and scored his 50th goal for the Three Lions, overtaking Sir Bobby Charlton in the process.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ Wayne Rooney: 53 goals, 120 caps

◉ Harry Kane: 50 goals, 71 caps

◎ Bobby Charlton: 49 goals, 106 caps

◎ Gary Lineker: 48 goals, 80 caps

◎ Jimmy Greaves: 44 goals, 57 caps



The half-century club is now a two-man band. All time England top goalscorers:◎ Wayne Rooney: 53 goals, 120 caps◉ Harry Kane: 50 goals, 71 caps◎ Bobby Charlton: 49 goals, 106 caps◎ Gary Lineker: 48 goals, 80 caps◎ Jimmy Greaves: 44 goals, 57 capsThe half-century club is now a two-man band. All time England top goalscorers:◎ Wayne Rooney: 53 goals, 120 caps◉ Harry Kane: 50 goals, 71 caps◎ Bobby Charlton: 49 goals, 106 caps◎ Gary Lineker: 48 goals, 80 caps◎ Jimmy Greaves: 44 goals, 57 capsThe half-century club is now a two-man band. 5️⃣0️⃣ https://t.co/vgwHKcR8Zk

Schlotterbeck was booked for the offense as Germany prepared themselves for a lengthy final 10 minutes. However, neither side managed to score in the dying moments as England and Germany shared points after a thrilling second half.

With that said, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

Germany Player Ratings

Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Manuel Neuer - 7.5/10

Neuer rolled back the years as he looked at his vintage, commanding best between the sticks for Germany. He made five saves, four of which came from shots taken inside the box. He also passed the ball with 91% accuracy.

Lukas Klostermann - 7.5/10

Klostermann made a decent start to the game. He won six of his nine duels and made five clearances and four interceptions.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Rudiger played with a bounce in his step following his recent blockbuster move from Chelsea to Real Madrid. He made three clearances, one tackle and blocked one shot.

Nico Schlotterbeck 7/10

Schlotterbeck put in a good performance which served as a notice for fans worldwide. He continued in his rich vein of form and carried on from his wonderful season with SC Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.

He won eight of his 10 duels, blocked one shot and made one interception. However, he also gave away a penalty with a late foul on Kane and was booked for it.

Jonas Hofmann - 7.5/10

Hofmann made a bright start to the game and nearly put his side ahead, but the goal was ruled out for offside. He was rewarded for his incessant runs as he scored early in the second half to make it 1-0 for Germany.

UEFA Nations League @EURO2024 Jonas Hofmann collects Kimmich's pass before spinning and sending a thumping right-footed strike past Pickford



#NationsLeague Jonas Hofmann collects Kimmich's pass before spinning and sending a thumping right-footed strike past Pickford 🇩🇪 Jonas Hofmann collects Kimmich's pass before spinning and sending a thumping right-footed strike past Pickford ⚽️#NationsLeague https://t.co/MHdeMk7vPZ

Joshua Kimmich - 8/10

Kimmich made a solid start to the game in the middle of the park. He played a great assist for his side's opener. He won six of his nine duels. He also played four accurate crosses and two accurate long balls.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

Gundogan was the midfield general for Germany, distributing the ball well and exploiting spaces. He passed the ball around with 94% accuracy, including two accurate long balls.

David Raum - 7.5/10

Raum made a great start to the game on the left flank for the hosts. He played a remarkable five key passes, winning all four of his duels and making four tackles in a standout performance.

Thomas Muller - 7/10

Muller pulled the strings in central areas for Germany as they ventured forward in attack. He won five of his 11 duels and attempted one shot on target that was saved by Pickford.

Jamal Musiala - 6/10

Musiala looked eager to make an impact on the game, evident from the little extra effort he put into every move. However, he failed to do so by some distance. He won just three of his 15 ground duels and played two accurate long balls.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Havertz was in the thick of things for Germany as they ventured forward. He attempted two shots on target, played two key passes and won four of his nine duels.

Substitutes

Timo Werner - 6.5/10

Werner came on in the second half and had a decent outing, in which he attempted one shot on target.

Serge Gnabry - 6.5/10

Gnabry came on in the second half but failed to impact the game.

Leon Goretzka - 6/10

Goretzka replaced Muller late in the game but failed to replicate the veteran's impact.

Leroy Sane - N/A

He came on as a late-game substitute and did not contribute enough to warrant a rating.

England Player Ratings

Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Jordan Pickford - 7.5/10

Pickford, like his opposite number, looked solid between the posts for England. He made five saves as well, with all the shots coming from inside the box.

Kyle Walker - 6.5/10

Walker was solid on the right flank and used his balance and physicality well. He won three of his four duels and made four clearances and three interceptions.

John Stones - 7/10

Stones started the game strong and looked composed, partnering with Maguire. He won one of his two duels and made two clearances and one interception.

Harry Maguire - 6.5/10

Maguire started the game well despite a lot of pressure on his shoulders prior to kick-off. He won five of his eight duels and made five clearances.

Kieran Trippier - 7.5/10

Trippier was deployed at left-back for the Three Lions and put in an encouraging shift. He played two accurate long balls, three accurate crosses and four key passes.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice controlled the midfield for England, retaining possession and distributing the ball well. He won five of his 10 duels and made four tackles.

Kalvin Phillips - N/A

Phillips went down with an injury within the first 15 minutes of the game and hence will not be given a rating. After a tough season, hopefully he recovers and returns to the pitch soon!

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka made a slow start to the game but burst into life in the closing stages of the first half. He was the first player to put Neuer to the test but saw his efforts miss the target narrowly.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Mount orchestrated England's attacking moves as they drove forward. He won four of his seven duels and completed two dribbles. He also played two key passes.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Sterling was not very involved in proceedings during large chunks of the game. He played zero crosses or long balls and his only shot was off target.

Harry Kane - 7/10

Kane put in a good effort as he led from the front. He scored a calmly taken penalty late in the game to earn a draw for England. He had three shots on target overall.

GOAL @goal Harry Kane's international record deserves respect Harry Kane's international record deserves respect 👏 https://t.co/3rYbMbVa9g

Substitutes

Jude Bellingham - 7.5/10

He went on to replace Phillips in the first period and looked composed and well-settled in England's midfield. He played six accurate long balls and won nine of his 13 duels.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Grealish came on late in the game for England and played one key pass and one accurate cross, creating one big chance.

Jarrod Bowen - N/A

He came on late in the game and did not contribute enough to warrant a rating.

