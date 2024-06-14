Germany secured a thumping 5-1 win against Scotland in the opening game of UEFA Euro 2024 at the Allianz Arena on Friday, June 14.

Germany made an electric start to the contest as their midfielders ran the show with their passing and movement. Such was the quality that a bamboozled Scotland side could just stand and watch as Die Mannschaft grabbed an early lead after just 10 minutes.

Toni Kroos' long pass found Joshua Kimmich on the right flank, who then squared the ball to Florian Wirtz. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder attempted a shot which Angus Gunn parried onto the post and into the net for 1-0. The hosts' onslaught continued as they ran through Scotland's defensive lines with ease and doubled their lead nine minutes later.

This time it was Kai Havertz who set up Jamal Musiala, who fired his shot into the roof of the net from inside the box to make it 2-0. It seemed like Germany would make it three as Musiala was fouled and a penalty was awarded, only to be canceled due to the offence being outside the box.

They did get a penalty on the cusp of half-time as Ryan Porteous committed a rash tackle on Ilkay Gundogan and was shown a straight red upon VAR review. Havertz stepped up and scored from the spot as Germany led Scotland 3-0 at half-time.

Julian Nagelsmann made one change during the interval as Robert Andrich made way for Pascal Groß, but Germany kept their intensity up. They dominated possession at the beginning of the second half as well and were knocking on Scotland's door as they looked for a fourth goal.

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug gave his team just that with one of his first touches after coming on as he made it 4-0 in the 68th minute. He appeared to have scored another just eight minutes later but the goal was ruled out as he was marginally offside following a VAR check.

Scotland pulled one goal back late in the game in an unfortunate chain of events for Germany. Andrew Robertson's deep free kick took a few deflections before finding Antonio Rudiger, who nodded the ball past Manuel Neuer and into his own net.

However, Emre Can ensured that the game ended on a high for Germany as he finished off a lovely move, with Thomas Muller providing the assist for the goal. Die Mannschaft began Euro 2024 in style with a thumping 5-1 win over Scotland. Having said that, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Germany Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer - 6.5/10

Neuer was a mere spectator in the first half as Scotland barely made it out of their own half. He did not face a single shot on target and was helpless for the own goal Rudiger scored.

Joshua Kimmich - 7.5/10

Kimmich made great runs forward and provided an assist for Germany's first goal. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including four key passes and two crosses.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger had a decent game in defence but was unfortunate to concede an own goal late in the game.

Jonathan Tah - 6.5/10

Tah was booked for a foul just after the hour-mark but had a decent game otherwise. He won three duels and made two clearances, while also playing one key pass.

Maximilian Mittelstadt - 7.5/10

Mittelstadt had a good game on the left flank as he won three duels, making three clearances and one tackle. He also played two key passes and three crosses.

Robert Andrich - 6.5/10

Andrich made an enthusiastic start to the game but it boiled over slightly as he received the game's first booking after 31 minutes. He was subbed off at the break.

Toni Kroos - 8/10

Kroos was at his creative best, picking out the right pass in key moments for Germany. He completed an incredible 101 passes with 99% accuracy, including four key passes and one cross. He also made one interception.

Jamal Musiala - 8.5/10

Musiala played like the ball was glued to his feet as he dribbled the ball with grace and intent. He scored his team's second goal after 19 minutes, completed five of his eight dribbles and also won nine duels. He was also named Player of the Match.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7.5/10

Gundogan made good runs into the box and also earned the penalty from which his team scored their third goal.

Florian Wirtz - 7.5/10

Wirtz scored the first goal at Euro 2024 with a lovely driven strike that had too much on it for Gunn. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy and also won two duels.

Kai Havertz - 8.5/10

Havertz provided an assist for his team's second goal and scored the third with a calm penalty just before half-time. He was dominant in the air and won all three of his aerial duels.

Substitutes

Pascal Groß - 7/10

Groß had a decent game after coming on for the second half. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy and won two duels.

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Sane came on just after the hour-mark but could not make an impact as he miscued his two attempts on target with weak shots.

Niclas Fullkrug - 7/10

He came on in the second half and scored just five minutes after in a good performance.

Thomas Muller - 7/10

Muller provided an assist for Emre Can's late goal and also made one clearance.

Emre Can - 7/10

Can scored a lovely goal to make it 5-1 to Germany late in the game.

