Germany 7-1 Latvia: 5 Talking Points as Die Mannschaft run riot ahead of Euro 2020 | International Friendlies

The Merkur Spielarena in Düsseldorf hosted Germany's final international friendly before Euro 2020, as Die Mannschaft hosted an injury-ravaged Latvia side. Joachim Low named a strong starting XI and his players delivered the good in some style, as they recorded a stunning 7-1 victory at home.

Germany dominated proceedings right from the get-go and created a flurry of chances in the opening exchanges, as they got a lot of joy in the wide areas. Robin Gosens broke the deadlock with his first goal for his country, as he rifled home a left-footed shot after being teed up by Kai Havertz.

The three-time European champions added four more goals before half-time through Ilkay Gundogan, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry, while their third goal of the night went down as a Roberts Ozols OG after a clever piece of play from Kai Havertz.

Timo Werner and Leroy Sane got their names on the scoresheet as second-half substitutes, while Aleksejs Saveljevs' audacious volley turned out to be a mere consolation for the away side.

As Germany made a massive statement of intent ahead of Euro 2020, here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Kai Havertz continues rich vein of form

Germany v Latvia - International Friendly

Fresh from scoring the winner in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City, Chelsea's record signing Kai Havertz produced another eye-catching display, this time for his country. The elegant midfielder showed his class on the ball with a few neat touches and was heavily involved in Germany's build-up play.

Havertz played his part in Gundogan's wondergoal and was also instrumental in his side's third goal, as his right-footed shot from close range found its way into the back of the net via a deflection. The 21-year-old's unique skill set could come in handy for Germany, as he looks set to retain his place when Die Mannschaft take on France in a star-studded clash next week.

#4 Germany dominated the wide areas against a hapless Latvia side

Germany v Latvia - International Friendly

With Robin Gosens and Joshua Kimmich stationed as wing-backs ahead of a three-man backline, Germany looked irresistible at times and wreaked havoc against an injury-ravaged Latvia side.

Gosens is coming on the back of a sensational season with Atalanta in Serie A, having scored a staggering 11 goals in all competitions as a left-wing back. The 26-year-old broke his international duck with a well-taken goal from inside the penalty area, indicating that he could well be Low's X-factor at Euro 2020.

As for Kimmich, he was heavily involved in the build-up and played a few delightful crosses into the Latvia penalty area. In the past three years, Germany have struggled to find their preferred formation. However, the current 3-4-3 set-up could seemingly bring the best out of their squad at Euro 2020.

