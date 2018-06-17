World Cup 2018: Germany Team vs Mexico, Predicted XI

Germany begin their World Cup campaign today vs Mexico.

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Feature 17 Jun 2018, 13:04 IST

Germany Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

It's day 4 of the World Cup and it's time for the reigning champions to take centre-stage. Germany take on Mexico in the 2nd game today at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The two sides have a good opening game record and it looks like one of them is bound to be broken today. Germany have won each of their last 7 World Cup openers while Mexico are unbeaten (4 Wins & 1 Draw) in their last five opening games.

The scary part for Mexico is that Germany have scored 20 goals in their last 4 World Cup openers. 8 vs Saudi Arabia in 2002 and then 4 in each of their last three first group stage matches – Costa Rica, Australia and Portugal were on the receiving end.

Today's game will be the 4th game between the two sides at the World Cup. Germany have all the three meetings so far – one of them was in penalties (1986 QF after a 0-0 draw).

Die Mannschaft will be looking to continue their unbeaten run vs El Tri. Overall, this will be the 12th meeting between the two sides – Mexico have won just once, back in 1985!

Team News

Mesut Özil was the only concern for Germany. He is back in training but is still not 100% fit as per reports. The Arsenal star had a knee complaint and is expected to be on the bench today.

The big fitness news is that of Marco Reus. The Borussia Dortmund forward is fully fit and is set to make his World Cup debut today. This will be the first time he is representing the German side in a major tournament.

Germany XI and Formation

Germany Predicted XI vs Mexico

Manuel Neuer missed the whole of 2017/18 season but is back fit right in time for the World Cup. He is expected to start in goal today – a huge blow for Ter Stegen who was in mesmerizing form for Barcelona this season.

Bayern Munich trio of Kimmich, Boateng and Hummels will be starting with Hector as the left-back. Toni Kroos and Khedira are set to start in the heart of the midfield with Ilkay Gundogan dropped.

The Manchester City midfielder is set to be dropped as his performance wasn't up to the mark in the friendlies. Moreover, he was booed by the German fans for his controversial picture with the Turkish president.

Ozil is also set to be dropped for a similar reason but the main reason for that can also be his fitness. Marco Reus will play in his place today with Julian Draxler and Thoma Muller on the wings. Timo Werner will be Low's pick to play as the striker today.