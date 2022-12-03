Germany’s forgetful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar filmed for ‘All or Nothing’ series on Amazon 

Germany's agonizing exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup was recorded for a six-part 'All or Nothing' series on Amazon, as per SportBible.

Cameras have documented the German's preparations for the tournament in Qatar and progress they made in the competition.

Unfortunately, Die Mannschaft's disappointing elimination from the FIFA World Cup will have been caught on tape.

Footage of Germany's exit from the 2020 European Championships to England is also set to be part of the six-part series.

However, Hansi Flick's side have fallen short in the group stages for the second consecutive FIFA World Cup.

This means there may not be a lot of content when or if the Amazon series drops.

Germany suffered a demoralizing exit from the tournament on the final match day of Group E on Thursday, 1 December.

Flick's men beat Costa Rica 4-2 on the night, but Spain's shock 2-1 defeat to Japan sent the Germans to third place.

They missed out on qualification to the last 16 on goal difference, with Spain scoring five more goals.

Germany were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by Japan in their FIFA World Cup opener but followed that up with a vital 1-1 draw with La Roja.

This was not enough, as they again sailed out of the group stages, having done so in 2018.

Flick commented on the association with Amazon ahead of the tournament, saying:

“The Amazon team supports us intensively and offers many exclusive insights into our processes. It will be challenging, emotional and hopefully successful in the end. We go ALL IN and want to go with it make the documentary possible for the fans.”

Kai Havertz says that Germany need to look at themselves after exiting the FIFA World Cup

Havertz on Die Mannschaft's early exit

Chelsea forward Havertz was on the scoresheet twice in Flick's side's 4-2 victory over Costa Rica.

He finished the tournament with two goals in two appearances.

However, his goals were in vain as his side bowed out of the competition woefully.

The 23-year-old has reacted to leaving the FIFA World Cup in the group stages by reflecting on what went wrong during their campaign.

He said (via the Mirror):

"We have to look at ourselves. We had enough chances to win against Japan, enough chances to win against Spain. We had the game in our hands today and stille conceded two goals against Costa, which shouldn't really be possible with the quality we have."

Havertz added that the opening defeat to Japan was the decisive factor in their exit:

"We then turned the game around, which was good. But then you see the other result. With quality like that, we can't afford to lose to Japan. The game against Japan made the difference."

