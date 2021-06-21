Euro 2020: Dazzling Germany complete incredible comeback to beat Portugal 

Germany recorded their first victory at Euro 2020 with a thrilling 4-2 win over defending champions Portugal. The hosts completed an incredible turnaround to secure a crucial three points.

The Germans sit second in the Euro 2020 Group F table. A victory over Hungary in their final group game will be enough to secure a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Portugal, meanwhile, find themselves in danger of crashing out of Euro 2020 as the defeat leaves them third in the table. Fernando Santos' men will have to get something out of the game against France. They'll have to hope Hungary takes points off Germany if they want to be in with a chance to qualify for the next round.

Euro 2020 Group F - Group stage match

Portugal vs. Germany: First half

Germany made a quick start to the game and created some great goalscoring opportunities early in the game. They almost took the lead inside the first 5 minutes of the game through a wonderful strike from Robin Gosens. But the goal was ruled out by the VAR as Serge Gnabry was found offside in the build-up to the goal.

It looked like it was going to be one of those days for Joachim Low's men as Portugal managed to grab the lead against the run of play just 10 minutes later. Bernando Silva played a lovely cross-field pass for Diogo Jota, who took the ball into his stride before squaring the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo for a simple tap-in.

Germany shows great resilience to come back against Portugal

Germany's young guns sank Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal with an exhilarating performance at Euro 2020

The Germans didn't let their heads drop after conceding and continued to test Rui Patricio in between the sticks for Portugal. The hosts finally grabbed an equalizer ten minutes before halftime as Ruben Dias turned the ball into his own net from a powerful low cross from Gosens.

It didn't take them long to take the lead as the Germans scored once again just four minutes later courtesy of another own goal.

Portugal vs. Germany: Second half

Joachim Low's men made a dream start to the second-half as they scored twice inside the first 15 minutes to take the game further out of the reach of the opposition.

The visitors managed to pull one back as Cristiano Ronaldo played an acrobatic pass into the path of Diogo Jota, who slotted the ball into the back of the net with his right-foot.

Portugal will now take on world champions France in a crucial Group F tie. Meanwhile, Germany will look to continue their winning run against Hungary and secure their berth in the last-16 of Euro 2020.

