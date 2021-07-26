Germany U23 vs Ivory Coast U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

Germany U23 take on Ivory Coast U23 at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu for the final group fixture of the men's football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Germans know that only a victory would put them into the next round.

Runners-up in the 2016 edition, Die Mannschaft are currently third in Group D with three points, while the Elephants are a point ahead in second place.

The loss to Brazil has proved costly for Germany, although the Ivorians have been very impressive at the Games and no one can say they don't deserve to go through.

A 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in the opening game was followed by a goalless stalemate against the Selecao. The Africans now need just a point from their last fixture to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

Germany U23 vs Ivory Coast U23 Head-To-Head

This will be their first meeting at the Olympics.

🇨🇮 Eric Bailly played 90 minutes & Amad played 63 minutes as Ivory Coast drew 0-0 to Brazil at #Tokyo2020. pic.twitter.com/mL1uSGtwdx — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 25, 2021

Germany U23 Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W

Ivory Coast U23 Form Guide (all competitions): W-D

Germany U23 vs Ivory Coast U23 Team News

Germany U23

Maximilian Arnold returns from his suspension for the red card he received in the defeat to Brazil. However, Amos Pieper was sent off in their last game against Saudi Arabia and will be unavailable for selection here.

Jordan Torunarigha is likely to come into his place for the match.

Injured: None

Suspended: Amos Pieper

Unavailable: None

FT: 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 2-3 Germany 🇩🇪



Saudi Arabia fall to a defeat despite putting up a gallant effort in Group D!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/hWjtwKFghU — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) July 25, 2021

Ivory Coast

The Elephants have a clean bill of health and no players are suspended either. That means key players like Franck Kessie and Eric Bailly will likely start again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Germany U23 vs Ivory Coast U23 Predicted XI

Germany U23 (4-2-3-1): Florian Muller; Benjamin Henrichs, Jordan Torunarigha, Felix Uduokhai, David Raum; Arne Maier, Eduard Lowen; Ragnar Ache, Nadiem Amiri, Marco Richter; Max Kruse.

Ivory Coast (5-4-1): Ira Tape; Zie Ouattara, Wilfried Singo, Eric Bailly, Kouadio-Yves Dabila, Ismael Diallo; Amad Diallo, Eboue Kouassi, Franck Kessie, Max Gradel; Youssouf Dao.

Germany U23 vs Ivory Coast U23 Prediction

Germany are the favorites here but Ivory Coast shouldn't be underestimated. They beat Saudi in the opening game and held Brazil in the next.

However, the Ivorians lack experience and that could play a part in the outcome, with Die Mannschaft narrowly edging the contest with a late goal.

Prediction: Germany U23 2-1 Ivory Coast U23

Edited by Peter P