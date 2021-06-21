Germany vs Hungary prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Germany are set to play Hungary at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2020.

Germany come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Fernando Santos' Portugal on Saturday. First-half own goals from Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias and Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro and second-half goals from Chelsea forward Kai Havertz and Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens sealed the deal for Joachim Low's Germany.

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota scored the consolation goals for Portugal.

Hungary, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Didier Deschamps' France on Saturday. A goal from Fehervar right-back Attila Fiola for Hungary was cancelled out by a strike from Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann for France.

Germany vs Hungary Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Germany hold the advantage. They have won 13 games, lost 10 and drawn 10.

The two countries last faced each other in 2016, with Germany beating Hungary 2-0. A first-half own goal from centre-back Adam Lang and a second-half goal from Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller secured the win for Germany.

Germany form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: L-W

Hungary form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: L-D

Germany vs Hungary Team News

Germany

Germany manager Joachim Low could be without the services of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann and RB Leipzig right-back Lukas Klostermann, with both players nursing injuries. Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who had some injury issues before the tournament began, made an appearance against Portugal and is expected to be fit.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jonas Hofmann, Lukas Klostermann

Suspended: None

Hungary

Meanwhile, Hungary could be without Mainz striker Adam Szalai. Freiburg forward Roland Sallai, who looked sharp against both Portugal and France, looks likely to lead the line once again, with Fehervar striker Nemanja Nikolic his likely partner. Fenerbahce centre-back Attila Szalai and Osijek midfielder Laszlo Kleinheisler have looked good as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Adam Szalai

Suspended: None

Germany vs Hungary Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Manuel Neuer, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens, Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry

Hungary Predicted XI (3-5-2): Peter Gulacsi, Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Attila Fiola, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic

Germany vs Hungary Prediction

After a disappointing performance against France, Germany bounced back with an emphatic win over Portugal. Atalanta left wing-back Robin Gosens was the star of the show, with his marauding runs causing constant problems to Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo. Germany will be brimming with confidence after such a performance, although questions linger over their backline.

1 goal

2 assists

1 Star of the Match award



Hungary, on the other hand, have given a good account of themselves at the tournament so far. A spirited performance against Portugal, in which the scoreline did not do credit to their display, was followed by another disciplined game against France, where they deserved a point. Not much was expected from Marco Rossi's side, but they have caused trouble to some of the biggest nations in Europe.

The Group of Death has delivered what it promised. France top the group with 4 points, with Germany and Portugal on 3 each respectively. Hungary have shown that they are no pushovers, and Germany will have to be at their very best. Having said that, Low's men should have enough to win this game.

Prediction: Germany 1-0 Hungary

