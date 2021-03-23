Germany vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Germany are set to play host to Iceland at the MSV-Arena on Thursday for their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Germany come into this game on the back of a 6-0 loss to Spain last November at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla. A hat-trick from young Manchester City winger Ferran Torres and goals from Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal ensured victory for Spain.

Iceland, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to England last November at the Wembley Stadium. First-half goals from West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and a second-half brace from Manchester City star Phil Foden secured the win for England. Iceland had Valur defender Birkir Mar Saevarsson sent off in the second-half.

Germany vs Iceland Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Germany hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and drawn one.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2003, with Germany beating Iceland 3-0. Goals from midfielder Michael Ballack, striker Fredi Bobic and forward Kevin Kuranyi sealed the deal for Germany.

Germany form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Iceland form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Germany vs Iceland Team News

Germany

Germany manager Joachim Low has named some fine players to work with. Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer are the most experienced players in the squad, alongside the likes of Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich.

There could be debuts for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🎙️ Oliver #Bierhoff on @JamalMusiala and Florian #Wirtz: "I am delighted that they're part of the squad and I'm proud that Jamal chose Germany. Both have shown what they're capable of and both have shown how technically gifted they are." #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/ZrCbjWK1yI — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 22, 2021

Iceland

Meanwhile, Iceland will be without Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. However, the likes of Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Brescia midfielder Birkir Bjarnason and Rukh Lviv centre-back Ragnar Sigurdsson provide experience.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Germany vs Iceland Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Nikas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Philipp Max, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Florian Neuhaus, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner

Iceland Predicted XI (5-3-2): Hannes Por Halldorsson, Alfons Sampsted, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson, Hjortur Hermannsson, Ari Freyr Skulason, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Runar Mar Sigurjonsson, Albert Gudmundsson, Jon Daoi Bodvarsson

Germany vs Iceland Prediction

Germany have already announced that long-serving manager Joachim Low will step down after the Euros, with Jurgen Klopp and Hansi Flick linked with the job. Germany have struggled recently under the management of Low, but the former Austria Wien manager will be keen to end his reign successfully.

Iceland, on the other hand, will miss their key midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. In his absence manager Arnar Vidarsson has a tough job in his hands, and the likes of Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Albert Gudmundsson could prove to be crucial.

Germany have not been at their very best of late but should be able to beat Iceland.

Prediction: Germany 2-0 Iceland

