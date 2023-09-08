Germany vs Japan Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2023

Germany will look to snap a four-game winless streak as they take on Japan in an international friendly on Saturday.

Former world champions Germany don't need to participate in the Euro 2024 qualifiers since they automatically qualify as the host nation. As a result, Hansi Flick's side has yet to play in a competitive match since their unceremonious group-stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Flick's reign has been marred by dismal results and despite all the wealth of talent at his disposal, Die Mannschaft's performances have been underwhelming of late. Following their exit from the World Cup, Germany returned to action against Peru in a friendly on March 25 and picked up a win.

A 3-2 loss to Belgium was followed by a 3-3 draw against Ukraine and a 1-0 loss to Poland in their latest outing on June 16. They've since not won any of their four matches and reports claim that Flick could be on his way out if results don't improve soon.

Meanwhile, Japan impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, kicking off their campaign with an impressive and unlikely comeback win against Germany. The Blue Samurai also beat Spain on their way to the round of 16, where they fell to Croatia on penalties.

Japan have since done a decent job in the four friendlies they've played this year. They played out a 1-1 draw with Uruguay before falling to a narrow 2-1 loss to Colombia in March. However, they've since bounced back and registered 6-0 and 4-1 wins over El Salvador and Peru respectively.

Japan will be hoping to cut Germany down to size once again and it will be an interesting matchup, especially because of their recent history.

Germany vs Japan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last three meetings between the two sides, both Germany and Japan have picked up a win each while one match has ended in a draw.

Germany have failed to score in their last two matches.

Since the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Germany have kept just one clean sheet in 10 matches.

Germany have lost three of their last four international friendlies.

Japan have scored at least one goal in their last six matches in all competitions.

Germany vs Japan Prediction

Germany's record on the international circuit has been poor of late. However, the opportunity to avenge their defeat in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener might just be enough to galvanize the team. Japan will be no pushovers and this one could be an absolute cracker of a contest.

We expect the Germans to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Germany 2-1 Japan

Germany vs Japan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Germany to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes