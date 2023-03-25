Germany vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2023

The international break features a set of friendlies this weekend as Peru lock horns with Hansi Flick's Germany side in an intriguing encounter at the MEWA Arena on Saturday.

Germany vs Peru Preview

Peru have been fairly impressive in recent years and have given their fellow CONMEBOL members a run for their money. The Peruvian outfit missed out on a place in the World Cup last year and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Germany, on the other hand, are one of Europe's footballing powerhouses but have not met expectations since their World Cup victory in 2014. Die Mannschaft defeated Costa Rica by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Germany vs Peru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have a predictably excellent record against Peru and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams in all competitions on the international stage.

Peru have never defeated Germany in an official international fixture and will look to create history this weekend.

Germany have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions and have failed to keep a single clean sheet during this period.

Peru have scored at least one goal in three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous victory by a three-goal margin coming against Jamaica.

Peru have won three of their last six matches in all competitions and will be intent on pulling off an upset in this fixture.

Germany have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 10 matches on the international stage, with their previous clean sheet coming against Israel last year.

Germany vs Peru Prediction

Germany have an excellent squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride under Hansi Flick. Jamal Musiala was one of the team's best players at the World Cup and will look to make his mark in this match.

Peru can present a robust front on their day but will be up against a difficult test this weekend. Germany have flattered to deceive over the past year and could be held to a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Germany 1-1 Peru

Germany vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Peru to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jamal Musiala to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes