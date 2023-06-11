Germany vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th June 2023

The international break features an intriguing match this week as Ukraine lock horns with Hansi Flick's new-look Germany side in a friendly encounter at the Weserstadion on Monday.

Germany vs Ukraine Preview

Ukraine have lost their only game in the UEFA Euro qualifying campaign so far and will need to put their best foot forward in this fixture. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of England in March this year and has a point to prove going into this match.

Germany are the hosts of Euro 2024 and have automatically secured qualification for the tournament. Die Mannschaft have flattered to deceive in recent years and will need to work hard to resolve their transition before the competition.

Germany vs Ukraine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have an exceptional record against Ukraine and have won five out of the eight matches that have been played between the two teams, with the other three games ending in draws.

Ukraine have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions on the international stage, with their only victory during this period coming by a 5-0 margin against Armenia in September last year.

Germany have lost two of their last six matches in all competitions and have conceded 11 goals in these matches, keeping only one clean sheet during this period.

The previous meeting between Germany and Ukraine took place in November 2020 and ended in a comfortable 3-1 victory for Die Mannschaft.

Germany have won each of their last three matches against Ukraine in all competitions and have managed to score a total of six goals in these games.

Germany are set to play their 1000th international match this week - they have won 578 of their 999 games so far.

Germany vs Ukraine Prediction

Germany have a young squad at their disposal and will need to mould their starlets into seasoned international campaigners. The likes of Jamal Musiala and Youssoufa Moukouko have found their feet in the Bundesliga and could make an impact this week.

Ukraine can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against Germany in the past. Germany are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Germany 3-1 Ukraine

Germany vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Germany

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Germany to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jamal Musiala to score - Yes

