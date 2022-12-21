Gernika vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22, 2022

Celta Vigo will resume their 2022-23 campaign on Thursday (December 22) at the Urbieta Udal Kiroldegia against fourth-tier Gernika in the second round of the Copa Del Rey.

Los Celestes thrashed Algar 6-1 in the previous round, with Franco Cervi, Carles Perez, Oscar Rodriguez, Jorgen Larsen, Javi Galan and Kevin Vazquez scoring to end their seven-game winless run.

It was their last game before the midseason break. Following some time off, the Galician outfit returned to action earlier this month to play in a few friendlies.

Celta Vigo played out a 1-1 draw with Portuguese side Boavista before picking up a 3-1 win over Premier League's Brentford.

Gernika, meanwhile, saw off Leganes 6-5 on penalties after playing out a goalless draw from open play to reach the second round of the cup for just the third time.

Gernika vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Gernika and Celta will meet in a competitive game for the first time.

Celta are hoping to avoid going out in the second round of the cup for the second time in three years, having exited the competition at this stage in the 2020-21 season

Last season, Los Celeste went out in the Round of 32 after losing 2-1 to Atletico Baleares, while Gernika were dumped in the first round by Eibar, who secured a 2-1 win

Celta have kept only one clean sheet in their last four Copa Del Rey games - a 5-0 win vs Ebro, while Gernika have kept two

In competitive games, Celta have won just one of their last eight - a 6-1 win over Algar in the cup

Gernika vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Gernika can make life difficult for their opponents at home, so Celta can expect a tough game at the Urbieta Udal Kiroldegia.

RC Celta @RCCelta A nosa folla de traballo desta semana coa volta da Copa do Rei A nosa folla de traballo desta semana coa volta da Copa do Rei #GernikaCelta 📑💙 A nosa folla de traballo desta semana coa volta da Copa do Rei #GernikaCelta https://t.co/NAsX3X4y8A

However, Los Celeste have a better squad, and following their huge win in the last round, will be motivated to continue from where they left off. A convincing win for the visitors is on the cards.

Prediction: Gernika 0-3 Celta

Gernika vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celta

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

