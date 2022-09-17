“Get Haaland out of the PL man”, “This guy is simply not real” – Rival fans fear the worst as Erling Haaland continues goal-scoring run during Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Wolves

Manchester City and Erling Haaland sent an ominous message to the rest of the Premier League with a convincing victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 17.

The Cityzens took the lead within 55 seconds at Molineux when Jack Grealish buried Kevin de Bruyne's low cross. Haaland doubled the lead midway through the first half with a fierce finish to net his 11th goal in seven league games to continue his incredible scoring run.

Wolves' task was made much more difficult when Nathan Collins was sent off for a reckless challenge on Grealish in the first half. Phil Foden completed the scoring late on to send Manchester City to the top of the table.

After the clash, most of the talk was once again regarding Haaland, who has now scored 100 goals in previous 99 appearances for City and Dortmund. He has also scored in his first four Premier League games, becoming the first to do so.

While Manchester City fans are clearly delighted by the form of the 22-year-old superstar, rival fans are beginning to fear the worst.

The Premier League has rarely seen a player have such an incredible impact upon his arrival. Fans took to Twitter to express their amazement at Haaland:

. @utdcynical Get Haaland out of the PL man Get Haaland out of the PL man

‘ @vintageredss alright Haaland mate we get it, think about the Queen alright Haaland mate we get it, think about the Queen

TC @totalcristiano Haaland is making a mockery of the Premier League Haaland is making a mockery of the Premier League 😭

BLACK🖤🍫 @9LARCK Erling Haaland in the Premier League this season Erling Haaland in the Premier League this season https://t.co/k3yfzORAy8

GABEAST ✍🏿 @AfcGabeast Haaland after some Liverpool weirdos compared him to Nunez Haaland after some Liverpool weirdos compared him to Nunez 💀😭 https://t.co/uPRUxzugeP

Pablo Aimar @SVCarbaholic When Haaland missed all those chances in the Community Shield and was smiling after I knew we were in big trouble When Haaland missed all those chances in the Community Shield and was smiling after I knew we were in big trouble

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi We’re not even in October, and Haaland already has 14 goals.



This guy is simply NOT REAL! We’re not even in October, and Haaland already has 14 goals. This guy is simply NOT REAL! https://t.co/onvwppKopU

Pep Guardiola hails "incredible" Manchester City victory over Wolves following another Erling Haaland masterclass

The English champions remain unbeaten in the top-flight this season following their convincing victory over a struggling Wolves side.

Following the full-time whistle, Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his team, especially following his team's Champions League exploits this week. Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on September 14.

The legendary Spanish coach told BT Sport (as per BBC Sport):

"The game started really well for us with the two goals and the red card and after the Champions League to come here at 12:30 with the quality they have, they can keep the ball and transitions are fast, it was an incredible victory. We struggled a lot after half-time until Phil's [Foden] goal so a lot of credit to Wolves."

Guardiola was also delighted with Grealish's performance after the forward was heavily criticized for his poor performance against Borussia Dortmund this week. The former Aston Villa captain scored his first goal of the season at Molineux, much to the annoyance of Wolves supporters.

The City manager added:

"Jack [Grealish] played really good. He was strong and he a made good goal coming in. Hopefully he can make a good international performance and come back fit."

He added:

"Fingers crossed all the players come back fit but it is important for them ahead of the World Cup but hopefully they come back good, ready for the derby."

