“Get rid of Timo Werner” - Tony Cascarino urges Chelsea to sign ‘ruthless’ and ‘technical’ forward to improve frontline 

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino wants significant changes at Stamford Bridge this summer, and the front line is his primary concern. He believes Timo Werner should be sold and replaced by Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Thomas Tuchel's side have a big summer coming up with defenders being the main targets. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are leaving on a free transfer, while Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could also follow (via TeamTalk).

Manuel Veth @ManuelVeth Rumours that Timo Werner’s time at Chelsea could come to an end. Werner earns €15m at #CFC that makes a #Bundesliga return very difficult. Only #Bayern could pay that kind of salary. Rumours that Timo Werner’s time at Chelsea could come to an end. Werner earns €15m at #CFC that makes a #Bundesliga return very difficult. Only #Bayern could pay that kind of salary.

However, Cascarino believes the strikeforce should be the main target. In his The Times column, he claimed the Blues would not win the Premier League with their current forwards and wrote:

"Chelsea will not win the league until they find a proper finisher. The attacking players they have now are top talents in many ways, but they lack a clinical goalscorer. The FA Cup final against Liverpool showed again that they need too many chances to score – or not score, as was the case on Saturday. Mason Mount is their leading scorer in the league this season, which is not the way it should be at a club like Chelsea."

Werner has scored just four goals in 21 league appearances this season while Romelu Lukaku has scored eight goals in 25 league appearances.

Cascarino wants Chelsea to sign Martinez from Inter and loan Lukaku back to the San Siro side. Martinez has scored 21 goals and made three assists in 34 league appearances this season.

He added:

"I like the boy Lautaro Martinez at Inter, so I would suggest they offer the Italian club the chance to take Romelu Lukaku back on loan, get rid of Timo Werner, and bring in Martínez . He is the sort of technical, ruthless forward they need. Harry Kane would be ideal for them but I don't think that is a move he could take seriously given the rivalry with Tottenham."

Chelsea's plans for the summer

Chelsea are yet to have their new owners officially confirmed and thus are still operating under sanctions. The Blues need a massive summer spend to rebuild their defense. Todd Boehly and the consortium he leads know what it will take to get them challenging for the title next season.

James Olley @JamesOlley Tuchel says Timo Werner reported a hamstring problem in the warm-up and felt he couldn't play. Tuchel says Timo Werner reported a hamstring problem in the warm-up and felt he couldn't play.

Jules Kounde, Pau Torres, Ivan Perisic, and Joško Gvardiol are among the names linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer (via Football London). The club will certainly need to get at least three of them with potentially four big departures in defense.

They could be left with just Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, and Thiago Silva once the window opens.

