“Get rid of those troublemakers” – Former Netherlands international advises Erik ten Hag to offload 3 Manchester United stars if he takes over at Old Trafford

Manchester United are expected to appoint a new manager once Ralf Rangnick's interim spell concludes at the end of the season. Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag is considered the leading candidate to land the job at Old Trafford.

As rumors intensify, former Dutch forward Rene van der Gijp has advised the tactician to get rid of three players if he ends up joining the Premier League giants. The three players, according to the Dutchman, are Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire.

Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon.Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon. 🔴 #MUFC Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. https://t.co/vMTw4iCnCc

"He just needs to get rid of those troublemakers. Ronaldo, Pogba, Maguire," Rene van der Gijp was quoted as saying by Metro.

It is worth noting that Erik Ten Hag's chances of becoming the next Manchester United manager are getting bigger. Metro recently reported that the tactician had a meeting with the Premier League giants, where he explained his vision to the club.

The feeling between the two parties is said to be positive, with the possibility of reaching a breakthrough now closer than ever. However, the Red Devils aren't throwing all their eggs in one basket.

It is believed that they're yet to make a candid decision regarding their next managerial appointment as they still have a couple of other options to consider. The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rodgers are all said to be on their radar.

Erik Ten Hag, on the other hand, is also being tracked by multiple clubs. Some of them include Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Juventus. It remains to be seen where he'll end up plying his trade next season.

Ralf Rangnick's interim spell will be over at the end of the season

Accessing Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United

Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire both have doubts over their continuity at Manchester United next season, albeit due to contrasting factors. The Frenchman is expected to leave the club when his contract expires this summer. His English counterpart also stands the risk of being kicked out due to his poor performances this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains the standout player in the squad at the moment, having bagged 18 goals and three assists in 33 games across all competitions this season. Unless he chooses to leave, the Portuguese's continuity is safe, at least for now.

