“Get well soon my friend” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s heartwarming message to footballer fighting for his life

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartwarming video message to Australia-based footballer Danny Hodgson, who is currently fighting for his life after being attacked earlier this month.

In his video message, Ronaldo wished Hodgson a speedy recovery and invited the ECU Joondalup player for a Manchester United game once he fully recovers from his injuries. Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"Hi Danny, I just hear about your history and I hope you get well soon. I invite you to come to one of the games in Manchester so get well soon my friend, Take care."

Cristiano Ronaldo was not the only Manchester United star to wish Hodgson a speedy recovery. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson also reached out to his former Carlisle United teammate. Henderson said:

“Stay strong, stay in there, you’ll get through this, I promise. I know how hard you are and you’ll be fine. I can’t wait to get you over to a [Manchester United] game and meet the boys. I’ve told them all about you and we’re all in your corner ... we just wish you all the very best.”

A number of UK-based clubs, including Premier League champions Manchester City, have also sent their message to Hodgson. His club ECU Joondalup have organized a fundraising match against A-League side Perth Glory as well.

This is not the first time this month where Cristiano Ronaldo has shown concern towards other personnel in football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was quick to check out a matchday steward in Switzerland when one of his shots hit him in the head.

Ronaldo later gifted the steward one of his Manchester United shirts as an apologetic gesture.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form on his return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in each of the three games he has played for Manchester United since re-signing for the Red Devils this summer.

The 36-year-old forward has adapted to his new surroundings exceptionally well. Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice in his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United, leading the Red Devils to a 4-1 win.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also scored in United's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swiss champions BSC Young Boys. His latest goal for the club came away to West Ham United in a tightly-fought battle which saw the Red Devils record a 2-1 win.

