Getafe 0-0 Barcelona: Player ratings for the Blaugrana after yet another disappointing result | La Liga 2022-23 

Barcelona drew 0-0 with Getafe in La Liga on Sunday (16 April) with their lead at the top of the table getting cut to 11 points as a consequence.

For the third game in a row in all competitions and second in the league, the Catalans failed to score a single goal.

It wasn't for the lack of chances either, with Robert Lewandowski and Alex Balde guilty of missing two good opportunities in the game which could've given them a win.

Xavi's team mustered 15 shots on goal in the game, but only three were on target, while they dominated possession at a mammoth 67%.

Getafe spent much of the game in their own half but had a chance to cause an upset in the 87th minute when they broke forward and Borja Mayoral was presented with a fabulous chance to score the winner, but the former Real Madrid man sliced his shot wide.

With neither side unable to take their chances, it ended goalless with the teams sharing the spoils.

Here are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6.5/10

The Barcelona custodian didn't have much to do in the game, facing just one shot. An easy clean sheet.

Sergi Roberto - N/A

The Spaniard went off injured within 20 minutes of kick-off.

Ronald Araujo - 7.5/10

Vigilant, stoic and strong in the air, Araujo was a bright spot for Barcelona today. He impeded Getafe's attacks with his crucial interventions and produced an eye-catching moment late on where he burst through almost the entire Getafe line-up.

However, he nearly allowed the hosts to bag a late goal from a poor clearance which saw Borja Mayoral fire a shot, but it flew narrowly wide as the Catalans were let off the hook.

Jules Kounde - 7/10

The Frenchman made five clearances but was also actively involved in attack, making five crosses, although none of them were accurate.

Jordi Alba - 7/10

The rampaging full-back was too good for Getafe's defense and even created a wonderful chance for Lewandowski, which the striker wasted by heading wide.

Franck Kessie - 5/10

Midfielders don't come better than Kessie but the Ivorian was uncharacteristically poor on the night. His passes were misplaced and he didn't put in much effort to regain possession either.

Sergio Busquets - 7.5/10

The midfield maestro got almost everything right. All the key attacking phases of the side stemmed from him too.

Gavi - 5.5/10

Barcelona's rising star failed to shine on the night. He completed only 11 passes in 90 minutes of action and lacked imagination on the ball.

Raphinha - 7.5/10

Raphinha was surprisingly crucial for Barcelona in defense, thwarting Getafe's attempts to hit them on the break, while also testing the hosts at the other end with venomous shots. He was unlucky to hit the post, however.

Robert Lewandowski - 6.5/10

The Polish hitman has gone off the boil lately and that continued here too with a disappointing performance in attack which saw him muster just one shot on target all night.

Alex Balde - 6/10

The youngster missed a good chance in the game and was sloppy on the ball too, losing possession 13 times.

Substitutes

Eric Garcia (18' for Roberto) - 6.5/10

He came on for the injured Roberto and always looked like a disaster waiting to happen.

Ansu Fati (68' for Kessie) - 6/10

The youngster failed to offer a direct attacking threat.

Ferran Torres (68' for Alba) - 5/10

No meaningful contributions.

Pablo Torre (87' for Raphinha) - N/A

Too late to make any real impact.

