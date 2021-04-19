Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as Zinedine Zidane's men falter in title race | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid's La Liga title ambitions took a major hit as they settled for a goalless draw away to Getafe on Sunday.

The defending champions have been decimated by injuries in recent months and have key games coming up in two different competitions.

Zinedine Zidane took the opportunity to rest ever-presents like Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema, while Casemiro was suspended for the red card picked up against Barcelona last week.

A bright start to the game saw Getafe create two chances early on. Real Madrid even had the ball in the back of the net through Mariano, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The two sides continued to fashion good chances, and Vinicius Junior forced David Soria into a fine save in the 39th minute.

The second half continued in the same vein, but it was Getafe who asked all the questions, with Angel, Enes Unal and Nemanja Maksimovic all going close.

Real Madrid brought on Karim Benzema, Sergio Arribas and debutant Antonio Blanco to add more zeal to their attack, but they failed to make a mark on the game.

On the overall balance of play, a draw probably flattered Los Blancos, as the hosts were the better side in the game. The result also extended their unbeaten run to 15 games in the league.

The draw sees Real Madrid lose ground on city rivals Atletico Madrid as they are now three points behind the table-toppers. Barcelona could also overtake the Bernabeu outfit if they pick up all three points in their outstanding game.

Here is a rundown of how each Real Madrid player fared against Getafe.

Real Madrid player ratings against Getafe

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

Thibaut Courtois kept Real Madrid in the game and made three superb saves to prevent Getafe from going ahead.

Marcelo - 6.5/10

Marcelo was guilty of overplaying at times, which led to his side being put under pressure.

Eder Militao - 7.5/10

Eder Militao was assured at the heart of the defense and excelled in his role as the leader in the absence of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Victor Chust - 7/10

Victor Chust excelled alongside Militao and played a key role in keeping Getafe at bay when they were in the ascendancy.

Alvaro Odriozola - 5/10

Alvaro Odriozola was the weakest link in the Real Madrid defense, and this saw Getafe channel most of their attacks down his flank. His attacking output was also below par, and Zidane's facial expression when he fluffed his line from a routine cross in the area said it all.

Luka Modric 6.5/10

Luka Modric did not exert as much control in midfield

Luka Modric struggled to gain control in midfield in the absence of his regular midfield partners. His misplaced passes put Real Madrid under pressure on a number of occasions.

Isco - 6.5/10

Isco completed the full 90 minutes, which has been a rare occurrence in his Real Madrid career. However, he did not do anything of note in the game.

➕1️⃣ All square against @GetafeCF.

👊 15 matches unbeaten.



📰🎥📸 Match report, gallery and more below!#HalaMadrid | #GetafeRealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 18, 2021

Marco Asensio - 6/10

Marco Asensio was largely on the peripheries of the game and did not register a single shot before his substitution.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

Vinicius Junior was lively down the Real Madrid flank, but his end product left a lot to be desired.

Mariano Diaz - 6.5/10

Mariano Diaz was named to lead the line in the absence of Karim Benzema. He had the ball in the back of the net inside the first 10 minutes, but it was ruled out for offside. He registered one of Real Madrid's two shots on target before his departure in the 65th minute.

Substitutes

Karim Benzema - 6/10

The Frenchman came on with 25 minutes to go and got into some good positions. However, he failed to change the course of the game.

Antonio Blanco - 6/10

Antonio Blanco made his debut for the Real Madrid first team and will be hoping to build a lasting legacy at the club.

Sergio Arribas - 5.5/10

Sergio Aaribas came on in the 77th minute and provided dynamism for the visitors.