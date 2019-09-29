Getafe 0-2 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points | La Liga 2019/20

Barcelona claimed a 2-0 win against Getafe as they look to piece their season together after a woeful start.

The Catalans were in eighth place going into the weekend. Barcelona had won just half of their first six league games, and they were without Lionel Messi for the visit to Getafe. The match started off evenly in the early stages. Barcelona took the lead when Luis Suarez ran onto a long ball from Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Uruguayan chipped it over David Soria to give his side the lead. Barcelona were the comfortable side going into half-time.

Junior Firpo got his first goal for the club in the second half. The left-back converted on the rebound after Carles Perez has unleashed a powerful shot. Clement Lenglet was sent off for Barcelona in the 82nd minute, as the game became scrappy in the latter stages. Ernesto Valverde's side managed the game well to get their second straight La Liga win. Getafe dropped into the bottom half due to the defeat as they look do replicate last season's heroics.

We take a look at some of the talking points from the game.

#1 Suarez eases the burden of Messi's absence

Suarez opened the scoring for Barcelona

It's safe to say that Luis Suarez did not have the best of games against Villarreal. Despite the 2-1 win for Barcelona that day, the Uruguayan was far from impressive. His touch was out of sorts and he could not do justice to most attacking moves in that game.

He needed to step up in Lionel Messi's absence, and Suarez did exactly that. His goal was an example of his best traits, a sharp run followed by a great finish. Suarez combined well with Antoine Griezmann and Carles Perez. He had 4 shots in the game, the most by any Barcelona player. Two out of those were on target.

Last season Messi was out for a certain period of time, and Suarez stepped up massively. He has not had a great season so far, but Barcelona are dependent on him to deliver right now. The early signs are promising if this game is anything to go by.

