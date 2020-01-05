Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: 3 players who impressed for Los Blancos | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid started the year with a win.

Having ended 2019 with a disappointing run of three consecutive draws in La Liga, Real Madrid kicked off the new decade with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Getafe at the Alfonso Coliseum Perez.

A first half own goal by David Soria set Los Blancos on their way and Raphael Varane made sure of the result in the 54th minute with a powerful header after consultations with VAR, while Luka Modric added gloss to the scoreline when he converted from close range after being teed up by Fede Valverde.

The victory saw Zinedine Zidane's men open a temporal two-point lead at the summit and they can now turn their attention to Saudi Arabia where they would take on Valencia in the revamped Spanish Super Cup in midweek.

A number of players played key roles in inspiring Real Madrid to victory and here, we shall be highlighting three players who were the most impressive for the capital club in their derby victory over their city rivals.

Honorable mentions: Luka Modric, Federico Valverde

#3 Thibaut Courtois

Courtois made some telling saves to keep Real Madrid in the game

Thibaut Courtois caused quite the storm in his quest to join Real Madrid from Chelsea, at one point even going on strike to facilitate the move.

However, it took him a very long time to settle down at the Bernabeu and over one year from his arrival, many were openly questioning the sensibility in the decision to sell Keylor Navas at his expense.

His talent has, nevertheless, been in doubt and after a slow start, things are starting to look brighter for Belgium international in recent weeks.

Having played a key role in Real Madrid's last-gasp equalizer against Valencia, Courtois followed that up with two consecutive clean sheets against Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao to wrap up the year.

The 27-year-old was handed his 16th start of the campaign against Getafe and he responded with one of his most commanding performances of his Bernabeu career.

A casual look at the scoreline would suggest that Real Madrid were comfortable for the entirety of the game but that was far from the case and the hosts were on top for large spells in the match.

They fashioned a total of four shots on target and Los Blancos needed their goalkeeper to keep them in the game.

He produced two splendid saves in quick succession to deny first Faycal Fajr and then Leandro Cabrera in the space of 160 seconds.

These saves proved to be defining, as just few moments later, the visitors went ahead and with his third consecutive clean sheet recorded on the bounce, Courtois is slowly but surely proving his value to the Real Madrid cause.

