Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Player Ratings as Eder Militao's mistake proves to be the difference | La Liga 2021-22

Getafe beat league leaders Real Madrid 1-0 to end their 11-game unbeaten streak in La Liga. With today's victory, Getafe are now two places clear of the relegation zone.

Enes Unal opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the game. The Turkish international pounced on an error by Eder Militao and sent the ball into the back of the net, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance.

Real Madrid tried everything in their capacity to overturn the situation but Getafe's resilience proved to be too much for them.

Despite the loss, Carlo Ancelotti's side sit at the top of the La Liga table with 46 points. They are followed by Sevilla, who are second with 38 points and two games in hand.

Los Blancos will have to buckle up if they are to maintain their lead at the top.

On that note, let's take a look at the Real Madrid player ratings for the game:

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

There was nothing Courtois could have done to stop Getafe's winner of the evening. Although he had a shaky start, he grew into it as the game progressed and made two saves.

Ferland Mendy - 5/10

Ferland Mendy did not have much to do following Getafe's goal as the hosts sat back and absorbed whatever Real Madrid threw at them. Moreover, he was unable to provide anything substantial moving higher up the pitch, providing zero key passes.

The Frenchman was replaced by Marcelo in the second half.

David Alaba - 4.5/10

David Alaba had arguably his worst game for Real Madrid. The Austrian international made numerous errors. He was lucky Getafe failed to capitalize on any of them. Alaba did provide two key passes, however.

Eder Militao - 4/10

Eder Militao's error cost Real Madrid the game. The Brazilian gave possession away while trying to play out from the back. The position he gave the ball away in meant Courtois was completely exposed.

Lucas Vazquez - 6.5/10

Lucas Vazquez did what was expected of him. The Spaniard was astute offensively as well as defensively. He won eight duels, successfully completed two dribbles, created three chances and made three recoveries throughout the game.

Toni Kroos - 5/10

Toni Kroos had a disappointing outing against Getafe. The ever consistent German dropped a rare disaster-class. Kroos was unable to live up to his expectations and had multiple instances of loose passes, slow transitions and sloppy defending.

He made some positive contributions as well, recording two key passes and three tackles.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

Casemiro had a decent game. The Brazilian was a rock defensively but gave the ball away cheaply on numerous occasions. Casemiro's sloppy passing broke the rhythm quite a few times but defensively, nothing went past him.

Casemiro won 19 duels and five tackles, made two clearances and recovered the ball 14 times throughout the game.

Luka Modric - 8/10

Real Madrid talisman Luka Modric.

Luka Modric was the standout performer for Real Madrid. The Croatian international tried his level best to turn the game in favor of Real Madrid but it just was not meant to be.

The 36-year-old came close to scoring on quite a few occasions. Modric had two brilliant strikes during the game, one of which hit the crossbar. Moreover, he won seven duels, successfully completed two dribbles and made six interceptions in the match.

Marco Asensio - 4.5/10

It was a virtual no-show by Marco Asensio. The Spaniard's recent performances earned him a place in the starting XI over Eden Hazard. Asensio has started looking like his former brilliant self in recent weeks and just when fans thought he was hitting his peak, he dropped a stinker.

The winger was hardly involved in the game, recording no shots or key passes before being substituted at half-time.

Karim Benzema - 5/10

Karim Benzema had a pretty bad game going by his standards as he lacked sharpness throughout. Benzema wasted quite a few chances and even failed to combine with his fellow forwards. All in all, it was a game to forget for the Frenchman.

Rodrygo - 5/10

Rodrygo started on the left to cover for Vinicius Jr.'s absence but simply could not replicate what his fellow Brazilian has brought to that flank this season. He had a couple of good moments throughout the game but completely waned off as the match progressed.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Marcelo - 5.5/10

Marcelo was brought on for Ferland Mendy to bring some fluidity and rhythm to the left flank. Although he was an upgrade over the Frenchman going forward, he could not influence the result of the game.

Eden Hazard - 5.5/10

Eden Hazard replaced Asensio at half-time. He linked up well with his fellow team-mates higher up the pitch on occasion but never looked dangerous enough.

Mariano Diaz - 4.5/10

Mariano replaced Rodrygo in the 67th minute but did nothing meaningful during his stay on the pitch.

Isco - 5/10

Isco came on for Kroos in the 85th minute. The Spaniard tried to make things happen in the limited amount of time he had on the pitch.

Peter - N/A

Peter replaced Vazquez in the dying embers of the game and came on too late to earn a rating.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra