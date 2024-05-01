Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Getafe lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Friday.

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Getafe are in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight over the past year. The Madrid-based outfit eased past Almeira by a comfortable 3-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have exceeded expectations this season. The Basque giants suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a slight edge over Getafe and have won 11 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's nine victories.

Getafe have picked up a total of 17 draws against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - the highest number of draws they have achieved against a single opponent in the top flight.

After consecutive losses at home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga in 2016, Getafe are unbeaten in their last six such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last 17 matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 scoreline against Rayo Vallecano in January 2022.

After a run of only one defeat in 17 home games in La Liga, Getafe have lost three of their last eight such games in the competition.

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have thrived under Ernesto Valverde's tutelage and have an outside chance of making it to the top four of the La Liga table. The Basques have a poor recent record in this fixture and will need to make amends this week.

Getafe have made their home ground a fortress this season but have suffered from a few poor performances over the past month. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nico Williams to score - Yes