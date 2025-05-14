Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Getafe will entertain Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Coliseum in La Liga on Thursday. The hosts are 15th in the standings, and a win here will be enough for them to retain their top-flight status. Bilbao, meanwhile, need a win here to ensure a top-five finish.

Azulones suffered their fifth consecutive defeat last week as they fell to a 3-0 away loss to Valencia. They failed to score for the fourth match in a row and will look to return to goalscoring ways in this home game.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Deportivo Alaves. They were helped by Manu Sánchez's own goal in the 71st minute as they kept their third consecutive clean sheet in La Liga.

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 39 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 12 wins. Azulones are not far behind, with nine wins and 18 games have ended in draws.

Bilbao are unbeaten in their last nine league meetings against the hosts. The two teams last met in the campaign opener and played out a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have the second-worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 31 goals in 35 games.

Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, have the best defensive record, conceding 26 goals.

Getafe have won just one of their last eight home games, suffering five losses. They have failed to score in three games in that period.

Bilbao have kept six clean sheets in their last eight league games.

Six of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Azulones are on a five-game losing streak in La Liga, scoring just once, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last five home meetings against the visitors, though four games have ended in draws.

Nonetheless, they have just one win at home since 2013, which is a cause for concern.

Juanmi is struggling with a muscle injury and is unlikely to start here. Djene Dakonam and Juan Berrocal will serve suspensions here.

Zuri-Gorriak have been a bit inconsistent recently, winning two of their last six games while also suffering three defeats. Interestingly, they are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, failing to score in four.

Ernesto Valverde will likely be without the services of brothers Inaki Williams and Nico Williams, who have knocks. Beñat Prados will undergo a late fitness test.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in this fixture since 2020. With that in mind, we back Bilbao to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Getafe 0-2 Athletic Bilbao

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

