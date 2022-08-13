Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th August 2022

Atletico Madrid feature in their first La Liga fixture of the season this week as they lock horns with Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Getafe finished in 15th place in the La Liga standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Albacate last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the league table last season and have flattered to deceive this year. Los Colchoneros thrashed Juventus by an emphatic 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an impressive record against Getafe and have won 26 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's four victories.

Getafe are winless in their last 19 matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have failed to score in 17 of these games.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last nine away games against Getafe in La Liga - their best away win ratio against a single opponent in the Spanish top flight.

Getafe have won only one of their last 12 Madrid derbies in La Liga, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Real Madrid in January 2021.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their opening game of the La Liga season in their last 12 campaigns, with their previous defeat coming against Malaga in 2009.

Diego Simeone has faced Getafe on 19 occasions in La Liga without a defeat - his best record against a single opponent in the competition.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have enjoyed a fruitful pre-season tour this year and will be intent on making amends for their underwhelming campaign last season. Alvaro Morata has been in sensational form this month and will look to add to his La Liga goal tally this weekend.

Getafe have struggled against Diego Simeone and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 0-3 Atletico Madrid

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes

