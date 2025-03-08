Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025 

Getafe and Atletico Madrid trade tackles in a La Liga round 27 clash on Sunday at the Coliseum.

The hosts will look to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Leganes last weekend. The game was seemimgly destined for a draw before substitute Diego Garcia scored the winner in injury time.

Atletico, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at city rivals Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in midweek. They went behind to Rodrygo's well-taken strike in the fourth minute before Julian Alvarez equalised with a wonder goal in the 32nd minute. Brahim Diaz, though, scored the winner for the holders seven minutes into the second half with a piece of individual brilliance.

Los Colchoneros now shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao. The win left them in second spot in the standings, with 56 points from 26 games, while Getafe are 14th with 30 points.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico have 30 wins from their last 44 head-to-head games with Getafe, losing four.

Their most recent clash in February saw Atleti thrash Getafe 5-0 in the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

Getafe's last four league games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Atletico are unbeaten in 24 head-to-head games, winning 20.

Getafe's games have averaged 0.65 first half goals - the lowest in the league.

Four of Atletico's last five away games have had goals at both ends.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Getafe are in a unique position, as they sit eight points behind the top-six and six points above the drop zone. Jose Bordelas' side, who have lost their last two games, are looking to avoid dropping three straight games to Atletico in the same season.

Atletico remain in the hunt for glory on three fronts, and results this week could be crucial to their season goals. They have the second leg of their Champions League clash with Real as well as Barcelona's visit in a potential top-of-the-table La Liga clash next weekend to look forward to.

However, boss Diego Simeone will be confident of claiming a win ahead of those marquee fixture. The Atleti boss is unbeaten in 14 games against Bordelas (11 wins) - the most in his managerial career against an opposition manager.

Expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Getafe 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Atletico to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

