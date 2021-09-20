Getafe vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Reigning champions Atletico Madrid will look to put last week's disappointment behind them when they lock horns with Getafe on Tuesday.

Atletico trail league leaders Real Madrid by two points, with 11 points from five matches played so far. They are yet to lose a game, having won three and drawn two. They played out a goalless draw in their last league game against Athletic Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Getafe have made a disastrous start to their top flight campaign, losing all five games they have played. They are 19th in the table and are coming off a 3-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Getafe and Atletico Madrid have played 37 games so far, with the latter winning 24 of those. Getafe have won just four matches, while nine encounters have ended in stalemates.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they faced each other.

Getafe form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Atletico Madrid form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Getafe

Mauro Arambarri and Sabit Abdulai remain unavailable due to injuries. Vitolo is ineligible to play for his parent club, giving Getafe manager Michel another selection headache.

Injured: Mauro Arambarri and Sabit Abdulai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe C.F. @GetafeCF



El equipo entrena ya con la vista puesta en el próximo encuentro en casa frente al



#VamosGeta

#GetafeNuncaSeRinde Tras la dura derrota de ayer ¡toca levantarse y seguir! 💪El equipo entrena ya con la vista puesta en el próximo encuentro en casa frente al @Atleti Tras la dura derrota de ayer ¡toca levantarse y seguir! 💪



El equipo entrena ya con la vista puesta en el próximo encuentro en casa frente al @Atleti



#VamosGeta

#GetafeNuncaSeRinde https://t.co/7gyW2bRZGi

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will be without the services of Joao Felix, who was sent off in the game against Athletic Bilbao. Hector Herrera, Marcos Paulo, Santiago Arias and Thomas Lemar's participation is in doubt.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Hector Herrera, Marcos Paulo, Santiago Arias, and Thomas Lemar

Suspended: Joao Felix

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Jorge Cuenca, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; David Timor, Nemanja Maksimovic; Jakub Jankto, Carles Alena, Enes Unal; Sandro Ramirez

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jan Oblak; Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso; Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Kieran Trippier; Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid are the favorites to win the league this season and Diego Simeone's side will fancy their chances of collecting all three points against a weak Getafe side.

Antoine Griezmann's forward partnership with Luis Suarez is yet to click, but the duo should have a productive outing on Tuesday.

Also Read

We predict that Atletico will beat Getafe with ease.

Prediction: Getafe 0-3 Atletico Madrid

Edited by Peter P