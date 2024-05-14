Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Getafe take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Getafe are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cadiz last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Los Colchoneros edged Celta Vigo to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Getafe and have won 27 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams. Getafe have managed four victories against Atletico Madrid and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

Getafe form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Getafe

Mauro Arambarri, Borja Mayoral, and Juan Iglesias are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Domingos Duarte is struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Mauro Arambarri, Borja Mayoral, Juan Iglesias

Doubtful: Domingos Duarte

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Vitolo, Marcos Paulo, and Nahuel Molina are yet to recover from his injuries and have been sidelined for this clash. Samuel Lino made his comeback last week and will be available for selection.

Injured: Vitolo, Marcos Paulo, Nahuel Molina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (3-5-2): Soria; Alderete, Dakonam, Alvarez; Rico, Maksimovic, Milla, Moriba, Greenwood; Latasa, Mata

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oblak; Hermoso, Witsel, Gimenez; Azpilicueta, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Correa, Griezmann

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have blown hot and cold on the domestic front this season and are only one victory away from sealing their place in the top four. Antoine Griezmann has been excellent for his side and will look to make his mark this week.

Getafe can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 0-2 Atletico Madrid