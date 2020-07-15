Getafe vs Atlético Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Getafe are set to play host to Atlético Madrid in their penultimate La Liga fixture of the 2019-20 season on Thursday night.

European qualification is at stake for the home side as they are currently sixth in La Liga standings, with only a superior goal difference separating them from Real Sociedad, who also have 54 points at this moment. Los Colchoneros, on the other hand, sealed a top-four finish with their win over Real Betis in their previous outing.

Diego Simeone's men have not lost a game since the resumption of top-flight football and as a result have gone up the league standings from sixth to the third position, while Getafe's three losses, five draws, and only one win in nine games have seen them drop from the fifth position to sixth in the same period.

16 games unbeaten ✅

Onwards and upwards... 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/u9aEOsRuCX — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 12, 2020

Getafe vs Atlético Madrid is one of the lesser-known Madrid derbies, with the rivalry not receiving as much attention as Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid or Real Madrid vs Getafe. Nonetheless, bragging rights are up for grabs when these two sides lock horns this Thursday night.

So, we take a look at what to expect from the meeting between the two capital clubs who have had vastly contrasting fortunes since the La Liga restart.

Getafe vs Atlético Madrid Head-to-Head

When it comes to La Liga meetings between the two clubs, Atlético Madrid have enjoyed the upper hand against their rivals, winning 19 of the 29 games played out between them. Azulones have only four wins, with the last one coming in the 2011-12 campaign.

Though Getafe have kept up the pace with Atlético Madrid in the league standings in recent years, they have found it hard to get the better of Los Rojiblancos on the pitch. The hosts have failed to score a single goal against their next opponents in their previous 14 meetings, resulting in 13 losses, while they managed a goalless draw in the 2012-13 season.

Advertisement

Getafe: DLDLWD

Atlético Madrid: WDWDWW

Getafe vs Atlético Madrid Team News

Getafe:

José Bordalás will be without the defensive duo of Damián Suárez and Xabier Etxeita, who were awarded two and three-game suspensions respectively, following a brawl that ensued between the players in Getafe's loss to Villareal at home last week.

Defender Allan Nyom has served his one-game suspension after sitting out of their draw with Deportivo Alaves last time around and is expected to rejoin the starting XI.

Getafe have no new injury concerns with midfielder Peter Etebo still out with muscular discomfort and goalkeeper Filip Manojlović struggling with a back injury.

Injuries: Peter Etebo (Muscular discomfort), Filip Manojlović (Back).

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: Damián Suárez, Xabier Etxeita.

Atletico Madrid:

Joao Felix is still a doubt after missing Atlético Madrid's last two games due to an injury.

Diego Simeone will be hoping for quick recoveries of some his the key players before Thursday night. Joao Felix, Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko and Kieran Trippier all missed the team's first training session ahead of the game and are doubtful for the fixture.

Felix has been out of the squad since last week owing to an ankle injury, while right-back Vrsaljko continues to recover from knee surgery.

Centre-back Gimenez picked up a thigh injury in their draw with Celta Vigo and was not named in the squad against Betis. Trippier became the latest player to join the casualty list after he had to be substituted in the first-half against Betis due to sickness.

Mario Hermoso picked up a straight red card and will miss the remaining two games of the season, which can prompt Simeone to recall Gimenez earlier than he would have hoped.

Injuries: Sime Vrsaljko (Knee), Joao Felix (Ankle)

Doubtful: Jose Maria Gimenez (Thigh), Kieran Trippier (Sickness)

Suspensions: Mario Hermoso.

Getafe vs Atlético Madrid Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Allan Nyom, Djene Dakonam, David Timor, Mathías Olivera; Nemanja Maksimović, Mauro Arambarri, Jason, Marc Cucurella; Jaime Mata, Jorge Molina

.Atlético Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Santiago Arias, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi; Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey, Marcos Llorente, Koke; Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata.

Getafe vs Atlético Madrid Prediction

Both teams have relied heavily on their goalkeepers throughout the season. Jan Oblak and David Soria have the second and third highest clean sheets in La Liga this term respectively.

Jan Oblak is a wall 🧤 pic.twitter.com/Pz9KChZosZ — 433 (@433) July 10, 2020

With key defenders missing the game due to injuries and suspensions for both teams, it seems the shot-stoppers are in for a busy day at the office. We have to give a slight advantage to Atlético Madrid heading into the fixture due to their superior form. But the main question is - will Getafe will be able to break their nine-year-long goalless streak against the visitors?

Final Verdict:- Getafe 1-2 Atlético Madrid