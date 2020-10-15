Getafe vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend as Barcelona take on a feisty Getafe outfit at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Barcelona are one of only four unbeaten teams in La Liga at the moment and will want to build on their positive start to the season under Ronald Koeman.

Getafe are currently in seventh place in the La Liga table and have been inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a morale-sapping 3-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in their previous fixture and need to get their season back on track in the coming weeks.

Barcelona won the first two fixtures of their La Liga campaign but were held to a 1-1 draw by Julen Lopetegui's formidable Sevilla outfit. An away match to Getafe represents an excellent opportunity for the Catalans to return to winning ways in the league and maintain their push for the La Liga title.

🌎🌍 How our players fared with their national teams during the break https://t.co/n8VmL6N66z — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 15, 2020

Getafe vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a predictably excellent record against Getafe and have won 22 matches out of a total of 31 fixtures played between the two sides. Getafe have picked up only three victories against Barcelona and will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat this weekend.

The previous match between these two sides saw Barcelona come away with a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Getafe have troubled the Catalans on a few occasions in the recent past and are likely to play for a point on Saturday.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-W

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: D-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona star Ter Stegen set to take pay cut in new contract to help club

Getafe vs Barcelona Team News

Amath Ndiaye might not feature in this game

Getafe

Getafe have a relatively fit squad but have a few concerns of their own, with Amath Ndiaye still a doubt for this game. Enes Unal, on the other hand, has recovered from his injury and is likely to play a part against Barcelona.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Amath Ndiaye

Suspended: None

Barcelona have a strong squad

Barcelona

Neto is set for an extended stay in Barcelona's goal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen unavailable for the Catalans. Samuel Umtiti is also injured and is unlikely to feature in the squad this week.

Advertisement

With Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo both injured at the moment, the stage is set for new signing Sergino Dest to start against Getafe. Reports from Barcelona indicate that Koeman wants to make a few changes in this fixture, with Miralem Pjanic and Francisco Trincao likely to feature in the starting eleven.

Injured: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Xabier Etxeita, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Marc Cucurella, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Allan-Romeo Nyom; Cucho Hernandez, Angel Rodriguez

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto; Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic; Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Francisco Trincao; Lionel Messi

Getafe vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in excellent form in La Liga and cannot afford to slip up this weekend. The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Frenkie de Jong are beginning to find their feet in Ronald Koeman's 4-2-3-1 formation and will play pivotal roles in this game.

Advertisement

Getafe will be disappointing with their performance against Real Sociedad and will have to improve specific aspects of their defence to stand a chance against Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati. Barcelona also have a wealth of high-profile talent on the bench and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 0-2 Barcelona

Also Read: Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona: Player Ratings as ten-man Blaugrana make stunning statement with resilient display | La Liga 2020-21