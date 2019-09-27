Getafe vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted XI for the Blaugrana | LaLiga 2019/20

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann celebrate

The Catalan giants Barcelona will be looking to win their first away game of the season as they travel away to the Spanish capital to face Granada at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The last time Barcelona where on the road, they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Granada and will be looking to put to bed the ghosts of that defeat by coming in clutch on Saturday afternoon in Madrid.

Barcelona currently sits in fifth on the LaLiga standings and last time out they won 2-1 at the Camp Nou, with an Antoine Griezmann goal and a sweet Arthur Melo strike doing the needful for the Catalan giants.

Getafe, on the other hand, picked up a point in midweek against Valencia, coming from behind to draw the game after the hour mark. Jose Bordala's side have been draw merchants this season, sharing the spoils in 4 of their 6 LaLiga encounters so far. That has seen them occupy 10th place in the standings, with their lone victory so far the only reprieve from the steady stream of draws.

Last season, Barca beat El Geta twice, beating them away 1-2 and scoring 2 goals with no response at the Nou Camp. Getafe have only managed to breach the Barcelona defence twice in their last 8 matches, and it has been a collage of high scoring encounters and goalless draws.

Team news

Lionel Messi is expected to sit this one out

Lionel Messi was substituted against Villareal in midweek due to a strained muscle, and he is expected to sit this one out. Ousmane Dembele is expected to be given the nod for this encounter, with Barca prodigy Ansu Fati dropping to the bench.

Junior Firpo is also expected to reprise his role at left-back in the absence of Jordi Alba, with the 30-year-old still nursing an injury he suffered in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi: Out injured

Jordi Alba: Out injured

Samuel Umtiti: Out injured

Predicted XI for Barcelona

Barcelona (4-3-3): Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo, Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann.