Getafe vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2023

Getafe will host Cadiz at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Monday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They played out a goalless draw against Mallorca in their last game, struggling to fashion anything offensively but returned to winning ways in style on Wednesday with a 12-0 demolition of amateur side Tardienta in the Copa del Rey.

Getafe sit 13th in the league table with 12 points from 11 games. They are two points and two places above their midweek opponents in the standings and will be looking to widen that gap on Monday.

Cadiz have endured an even more difficult league campaign than their midweek opponents. They played out a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in their last game with Chris Ramos and Darwin Machis getting on the scoresheet in the opening half-hour to hand El Submarino Amarillo a two-goal lead before their opponents came back to draw level in the second half.

Getafe vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Getafe and Cadiz. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won five times.

There have been three draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in five of their last seven games in this fixture.

Cadiz have scored 10 goals in La Liga this season. Only Deportivo Alaves (9) have scored fewer.

Getafe are one of five teams in the Spanish top flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Getafe vs Cadiz Prediction

Getafe's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that next week. They are undefeated in their five home matches this season and will be looking forward to Monday's clash.

Similarly, Cadiz saw their latest result end a seven-game winless run and will be aiming to build on that. They have, however, lost four of their five away league games this season and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Cadiz

Getafe vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Getafe to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)