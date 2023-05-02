Getafe vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Getafe lock horns with Celta Vigo in an important clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Wednesday.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Preview

Getafe are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigors of the top flight so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Espanyol over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Galician giants suffered a 3-1 defeat against Villarreal in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a slight edge over Celta Vigo and have won eight out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's seven victories during this period.

Getafe have lost two of their last four matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 league games preceding this run.

Celta Vigo won their previous game at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez by a 1-0 margin and could secure consecutive La Liga away victories against Getafe for the first time in their history.

Getafe have lost their last three matches in La Liga and could suffer four such defeats on the trot for only the second time this season.

Celta Vigo have won only one of their last 24 games away from home against teams from the region of Madrid in La Liga.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have flattered to deceive so far this season and will need to work hard to move into the top half of the league table. Iago Aspas can be lethal on his day and will need to step up for his side this week.

Getafe have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a run of positive results. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Celta Vigo

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

