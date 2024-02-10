Getafe vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Getafe in an important encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galicians eased past Osasuna by a comprehensive 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Real Betis last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won nine out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's seven victories.

Getafe have lost only seven of their 25 matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga - their second-lowest percentage of defeats against an opponent they have faced at least 15 times in the competition.

After a run of six victories in seven matches at home against Celta Vigo in La Liga, Getafe have won only one of their last four such games in the competition.

Celta Vigo have won only one of their last 26 matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in six of their last seven such games.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have shown marked improvement in recent weeks but remain dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Luca de la Torre and Jorgen Strand Larsen stepped up to the plate last week and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Getafe have punched above their weight this season but have not been at their best over the past month. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Celta Vigo

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luca de la Torre to score - Yes