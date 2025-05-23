Getafe vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Getafe will welcome Celta Vigo to Estadio Coliseum in La Liga on Saturday. The hosts are 13th in the standings and can at best finish 12th in the standings with a win in this match. Celta are seventh in the league table and need to secure a win in their final match of the season to retain their place in the standings and secure a direct berth in the UEFA Europa League.

Azulones returned to winning ways after six consecutive losses last week with a 2-1 away triumph over Mallorca. Mauro Arambarri broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, and Christantus Uche doubled their lead in the 65th minute. Cyle Larin bagged a consolation goal for Mallorca in stoppage time.

The visitors played Rayo Vallecano last week in a crucial match and fell to a 2-1 home loss. Marcos Alonso scored from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, but Vallecano scored twice later in the first half to register a comeback win.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 30 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 11-10 lead in wins and nine games ending in draws.

Celta registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November, their first win in this fixture since 2021.

Celta Vigo have seen conclusive results in their last eight league games, recording four wins.

Getafe have suffered four consecutive losses at home in La Liga, failing to score in the last two.

Only last-placed Real Valladolid have scored fewer goals (26) than the hosts (33) in La Liga this season.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in four of their last six away games.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Azulones returned to goalscoring ways after five games last week and will look to continue that form. They have lost five of their last six home games in La Liga, conceding 11 goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Dakonam Djené is back from a suspension, but Luis Milla misses this match due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Álex Sola and Domingos Duarte are nursing knocks and face late fitness tests.

Los Celestes saw their winning streak end after two games last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

Carl Starfelt and Jailson Marques remain the two absentees for the visitors. Iago Aspas was on the bench against Vallecano last week and might get the nod to start.

Getafe have lost their last four home games and will likely struggle here. Celta need to secure a win in this match, and considering their better goalscoring record, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Celta Vigo

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

