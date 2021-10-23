Getafe vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Getafe are set to play Celta Vigo on Monday at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in La Liga.

Getafe come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Javier Pereira's Levante in the league. Levante registered two shots on target compared to Getafe's four, and the home side managed to stop Getafe from scoring.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla in La Liga. A second-half goal from Spanish striker Rafa Mir ensured victory for Sevilla.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Getafe hold the advantage. They have won seven games, lost five and drawn six.

Getafe C.F. @GetafeCF #VamosGeta ¡Buenos días, azulones! ☀Continúa la semana de entrenamientos del equipo con la vista puesta en el partido frente al @RCCelta ¡Buenos días, azulones! ☀Continúa la semana de entrenamientos del equipo con la vista puesta en el partido frente al @RCCelta 💪#VamosGeta https://t.co/dm3fsDGQz9

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in La Liga, with Celta Vigo beating Getafe 1-0. A first-half goal from former Manchester City and Sevilla forward and Spain international Nolito secured the win for Celta Vigo.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-L

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-W-L

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Team News

Getafe

Getafe boss Quique Sanches Flores will be unable to call upon the services of Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto, while there are doubts over the availability of Uruguayan centre-back Erick Cabaco, experienced winger Vitolo and striker Jaime Mata.

Injured: Jakub Jankto

Doubtful: Vitolo, Erick Cabaco, Jaime Mata

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will be without Peruvian midfielder Renato Tapia and young defender Jose Fontan. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Eduardo Coudet is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jose Fontan, Renato Tapia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria, Damian Suarez, Djene, Jorge Cuenca, Mathias Olivera, Mauro Arambarri, Florentino Luis, Nemanja Maksimovic, Carles Alena, Enes Unal, Sandro Ramirez

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Javi Galan, Fran Beltran, Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Franco Cervi, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Getafe are currently bottom in La Liga, and have suffered three losses in their last five league games. Under the management of Jose Bordalas Getafe were renowned for their defensive and disciplined style of play, but Bordalas is now at Valencia. Current boss Quique Sanches Flores is a highly experienced and well-travelled manager, and he has his task cut out for the rest of the season.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are currently 15th in the league. They too have lost three of their last five league games, and continue to rely on 34-year old striker Iago Aspas. The likes of Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez and Santi Mina will have to step up.

Celta Vigo should edge past Getafe here.

Prediction: Getafe 0-1 Celta Vigo

Edited by Abhinav Anand